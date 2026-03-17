Water advisory in Roberts has been lifted; residents can 'resume normal use of the water system' - East Idaho News

ROBERTS – Days after a water advisory was issued in Roberts, officials say the water is safe to drink.

The city issued an urgent notice to residents on Saturday afternoon, advising them not to drink any tap water — even boiled tap water — due to concerns it may not be safe to drink.

“A significant loss of water pressure has occurred throughout the city due to recent power fluctuations and outages, which may have compromised the safety of the water supply,” the notice explained. “Boiling is not effective and may increase risk.”

Officials urged residents to use bottled water for all consumption and hygienic needs.

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A news release on the city’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon says “the drinking water advisory has been lifted” and the “water is safe for consumption.”

“Recent laboratory testing confirms that no contaminants are present, and the water is safe for consumption. Testing was completed to ensure the municipal water system remained safe following the event and to confirm that no contamination occurred as a result,” the news release says.

Officials say the advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution after the loss of water pressure. The generator experienced rapid on-and-off cycling, which is believed to have caused a breaker to trip, interrupting power to the pumps.

Residents can now “resume normal use of the water system, including drinking, cooking and bathing.”

“The City appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during this time,” the release says.

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The City of Arco issued a similar order last week for the same reason. Its boil order was lifted earlier Tuesday. It’s unclear whether the two water issues are related.

Boil orders have been issued multiple times in Roberts over the last several years. A boil order was issued in June 2025 due to a similar loss of water pressure. It was lifted two days later.

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Roberts Mayor BJ Berlin issued a month-long boil order in April 2023 after E. coli was found in the water in February.

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The latest census data indicates Roberts has a population of 624 people.