Challis woman arrested for shooting a man after he allegedly 'told her to shoot him' - East Idaho News

CHALLIS — A 65-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly shot a man in the leg.

Diane Wetherbee is charged with felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Deputies with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Challis on the 500 block of Westergard Road at 11:23 p.m. for a report of domestic violence, according to court documents. Dispatch told deputies that a woman identified as Wetherbee had shot a man in the home in the right leg.

Person shot near hot springs in Custer County; suspected gunman arrested

When they arrived, the man was walking outside on the back porch and was taken to an ambulance, where he spoke to Custer County Sheriff Levi Maydole. He reportedly told Maydole that he and Wetherbee had been drinking and arguing in the home when he gave Wetherbee a 380 pistol and “told her to shoot him.”

Wetherbee reportedly took the gun from the man and shot him. The man says Wetherbee then went to a bedroom and fell asleep.

Deputies say they also removed another man from the house who said he heard a single gunshot in the home.

Wetherbee was found sleeping in an upstairs bedroom of the home and was taken into custody. According to deputy reports, the pistol was found on the bedroom floor near multiple puddles of blood. More blood was found on the carpet outside the room, and a pair of bloody boots was found near the back door of the home.

Wetherbee was arrested and booked into the Custer County Jail. On the way to the jail and during her interview at the jail, deputies say Wetherbee confessed to shooting the man multiple times.

She was booked on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 30. If convicted, Wetherbee could face up to 15 years in prison.

Though Wetherbee has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.