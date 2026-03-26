Colorado man arrested on felony warrant, charged with meth possession - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A Colorado man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was wanted on a felony warrant.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. near North Boulevard and West Anderson Street after discovering the driver was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of Bingham County, a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office states.

H.K. Gregersen, 41, was identified by the sheriff’s office as the driver, but it’s not clear what his warrant was for.

The deputy sent his K-9 partner to do a free air search around Gregersen’s car, which the release says showed indications of the presence of illegal drugs.

Deputies searched the car and reportedly found a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia items, a handgun and bundles of cash totaling over $8,000.

Deputies say Gregersen has prior felony convictions in his criminal history that prohibit him from being in possession of a firearm.

Gregersen was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on the outstanding felony warrant. He also faces new felony charges for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court hearings have not yet been scheduled. If convicted, Gregersen could face up to 13 years in prison.

Though Gregersen has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.