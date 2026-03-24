Don't miss the Egg-Cellent Craft Fair in Blackfoot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Local artisans are bringing handmade goods, spring décor and family fun to Blackfoot this weekend with the Egg-Cellent Craft Fair.

Hosted by Main Street Crafters, a small local craft group, the two-day event will feature more than 40 vendors offering everything from baked goods and jewelry to clothing, toys and unique gifts.

The fair runs Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1350 Parkway Drive, Suite 30.

Organizer Paula Rittenour said the group, which hosts craft shows four times a year, works to ensure a wide variety of items for shoppers.

“We do our best not to have vendors selling the same or similar items,” Rittenour said. “For example, we may have two crochet vendors, but their products will be different.”

In addition to shopping, families can visit with the Easter Bunny on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Children will have opportunities to have free photos taken and to receive Easter eggs filled with candy.

Rittenour said the event is designed to highlight local talent while giving the community a chance to shop local and celebrate the spring and Easter season.