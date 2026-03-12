He opened a flea market in Idaho Falls 30 years ago and is doing it again - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

Old Timer’s Flea Market opening in Idaho Falls

Old Timer’s Flea Market is opening on April 4 in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy photo

IDAHO FALLS – Allen Gahagan still speaks fondly of the flea market he opened in Idaho Falls more than 30 years ago, and he’s doing it again.

Old Timer’s Flea Market is a seasonal, outdoor venture opening April 4 at 1175 North Woodruff Avenue in the parking lot behind Timberline Auto. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through September.

As of Wednesday, about 10 vendors are signed up for opening day, Gahagan says. He’s hoping the business continues to grow and expand.

The goal is to give locals a place to sell their used items and make it a place where the whole family can enjoy spending time together.

The 69-year-old man moved from California to Idaho Falls in the 1990s. He says his parents bought a ranch in Paul, and he came to be closer to them.

Flea markets were popular in California at the time, and when he saw someone open a flea market outside of Idaho Falls, he says it inspired him to do the same thing.

“I wanted to be inside the city limits, but there had never been one inside city limits. I pushed the issue and was finally able to rent a place (on Yellowstone Highway) up the road from where the Sonic is now and that rock quarry,” Gahagan recalls.

Gahagan says the venture skated by for most of the summer, but near the end of the season two women from California showed up with a truckload of items to sell, and people came in droves.

“We probably had 400 people come through that day, which was quite a bit back then,” he says. “Idaho Falls didn’t really know what a flea market was (then), but people got what they wanted. The girls worked out a deal with them. It was one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had.”

Gahagan is a truck driver by profession, and launched his own trucking company, Eventide Transport LLC, in 2021. He’s toyed with the idea of reopening a flea market for years, and he says he’s finally in a position to make it happen.

He’s friends with the owner of Timberline Auto, and that connection is what led him to open at this location.

He says he’s thrilled to offer something to the community in conjunction with the Idaho Falls Farmers Market, which begins its season in May.

“I’ve met a couple people who run the farmers market, and I’ve let them know I’m not trying to tread on what they’re doing. What I’m after is that garage seller,” says Gahagan.

Gahagan is inviting the community to opening day, and he says he hopes people find what they’re looking for and enjoy their experience.

He says he’s planning to set up a table with butcher paper for coloring and other activities for kids. He’s also looking into an open-mic karaoke tent.

Gahagan says the flea market will likely grow and evolve from week to week, and he’s excited to interact with patrons.

“I hope it’s a good thing for those who are less fortunate to be able to barter and have a chance to buy things they otherwise couldn’t afford,” says Gahagan. “The idea is to have something for everybody.”

To become a vendor or learn more, click here.

BIZ BITS

Local insurance agent retiring after 65-year career

Connie Carlson, 82, is retiring after 60 years with The Falls Insurance Center. | Courtesy photo

IDAHO FALLS – When Connie Carlson started working at The Falls Insurance Center in 1966, she could not have envisioned she’d still be there almost 60 years later.

The 82-year-old woman is retiring on March 19 after 59 years, four months and 19 days with the company.

A retirement open house will be held in her honor on March 16.

Carlson got her start in 1961 working for The Hal Johnson Agency.

Carlson is a charter member of Insurance Professionals of Idaho Falls (formerly Insurance Women of Idaho Falls). She has the Certified Professional Insurance Woman designation.

Company owner and President Rod Tieken says he’s worked with Carlson his entire career, and she helped train him early on. He’s grateful for his association with her over the years.

“I have yet to become as detailed as she has tried to get me to become. Through her, I learned to care for clients in a personal way,” Tieken says in a news release. “I felt like she knew every person in Idaho Falls. If one of our clients passed away, she would send flowers. She has always had a very personal touch for our clients.”

EastIdahoNews.com recognized Carlson in 2024 for a Feel Good Friday segment. Watch it here.

Clients, friends and family are invited to celebrate with Carlson at the open house. It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at 885 South Holmes Avenue.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

‘We’ve regulated ourselves to death’: Lawmakers strip cities’ power over Airbnbs

Snow shortage saving local cities big bucks. Here’s how those funds will be used

Premier Eye Care opens new Chubbuck clinic, ribbon cutting planned

Life after the Loft: Josh and Georgia Foster on loss, partnerships and what comes next