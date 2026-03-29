High Flight Heroes hosts unforgettable Island Park ride for veterans, first responders - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Eight veterans and first responders from across the country gathered in Island Park in early March for an unforgettable backcountry snowmobiling experience designed to offer something organizers call “throttle therapy.”

Participants, who were nominated and then selected for their service, traveled from Oklahoma, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to take part in the annual ride hosted by High Flight Heroes, a nonprofit foundation founded in 2023 to give back to those who have served.

Operated entirely by volunteers, High Flight Heroes provides veterans and first responders with immersive outdoor experiences they may not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy.

Through high-adrenaline snowmobiling across some of the region’s most scenic terrain and world-class trails, participants can unplug, recharge, heal and build lasting bonds.

Additionally, High Flight Heroes awards a new snowmobile to one selected veteran or first responder each year.

“This is a way to give back to the military and first responders who have given so much to their country and communities,” said founder and president Trae Span, a U.S. Air Force officer and avid outdoorsman.

“Each of us in the organization has personally benefited from being in the outdoors. Our focus is delivering a once-in-a-lifetime backcountry experience — something people will never forget,” Span added.

Among those selected for the Island Park ride was Staff Sgt. Ronnie Webber, who grew up in Ashton and now serves as an Advanced Leader Course instructor for infantry in the Oregon Army National Guard. Webber, who has served 18 years with deployments to Iraq, Poland and Kosovo, was nominated by a friend.

High Flight Heroes comrades (from left) Ronnie Webber, Jeremy Seibert, Troy Oaks and Cody Seibert. | Courtesy Ronnie Webber

For Webber, the trip was more than just a return home or a chance to snowmobile — something he hadn’t done in more than a decade. He said it was the sense of camaraderie and brotherhood that touched his heart.

“Veterans face things that the normal public doesn’t,” he said. “I’ve had my struggles, but there was no judgment here. It was humbling to be surrounded by people who have served.”

That feeling of connection stayed with him long after the ride.

“I didn’t realize how much it would mean to ride with this caliber of people. I felt welcome, loved and part of something bigger. It brought out emotions I haven’t felt in a long time. It softened a hardened heart,” he added.

Webber said he now plans to give back by volunteering and helping connect more veterans and first responders with the program.

Snowmobilers pose together in the snow during this year’s High Flight Heroes ride in Island Park, celebrating camaraderie and connection. | Courtesy Ronnie Webber

A mission rooted in service

At its core, High Flight Heroes aims to recognize sacrifice and create moments of freedom for participants by immersing them in nature alongside others who understand their experiences.

Organizers say individuals cannot nominate themselves. Instead, friends, family members or colleagues must submit nominations during designated periods announced on the foundation’s website. here.

Span said Island Park continues to be an ideal location for the rides thanks to its terrain and strong community support.

“Island Park is a community that truly supports veterans and first responders,” he said.

In addition to snowmobiling in Idaho, High Flight Heroes has hosted ATV rides in Tennessee and Colorado and plans to expand with more side-by-side experiences in the future.

“We’ll do what only we can do, and that’s deliver the best-ever outdoor experience,” Span said.

To view some of the group’s most powerful ride videos, learn more or nominate someone, visit High Flight Heroes website or follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.