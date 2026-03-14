I-15 closure due to high winds and dust storm - East Idaho News

I-15 closure due to high winds and dust stormPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed a section of Interstate 15 due to a large dust storm.
I-15 between Idaho Falls (Exit 119) and through Roberts (Exit 135) until the junction with Idaho Highway 33 is closed due to winds and near zero visibility, according to ITD.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and avoid travel if possible.
It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.
Eastern Idaho is currently under a high wind warning and dust storm warning until 9 p.m. Saturday. High winds gusting up between 65 and 75 mph are expected throughout the area — particularly between Idaho Falls and St. Anthony, according to the National Weather Service.
RELATED | Brace for more wind: Another powerful, more widespread storm headed for east Idaho
For more weather information visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.
For more information about road closures visit 511 Idaho.
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