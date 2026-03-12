Large multi-car crash in dust storm causes delays on I-15 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency responders are on the scene of a multi-car crash on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon.

Multiple cars were involved in a crash in the midst of a dust storm caused by high winds. The crash occurred near milepost 113, in front of the Melaleuca Global Headquarters building, and was reported at 3:04 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokesperson Jessica Clements.

RELATED | Strong winds causing road closures, property damage throughout eastern Idaho

Idaho Falls Fire and Ambulance are on scene, as well as the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police.

Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell says visibility on the interstate is extremely low, and traffic has been slowed. Lovell asks the public to avoid the area if possible. If they need to use the interstate, Lovell cautions that they be very vigilant and safe as the visibility conditions are poor.

It is not clear how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash, or if anyone has been transported to the hospital.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to ISP for more details, and we will update as soon as we learn more.