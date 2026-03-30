Party starts early: Raising Cane’s grand opening in Chubbuck set for giveaways and crowds - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A party atmosphere and heavy traffic are expected Tuesday morning as Raising Cane’s opens its first Chubbuck location, with crowds anticipated hours before the restaurant officially opens.

The new restaurant, at 4310 Yellowstone Avenue, the former Denny’s location, will open at 9 a.m. March 31. Festivities and long lines are expected to begin even earlier, with guests arriving for opening-day giveaways and events, prompting a traffic advisory from local officials.

Entries for a “Lucky 20” drawing, awarding 20 customers free Cane’s chicken for a year, will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with the drawing held shortly after. Customers must be present to win.

RELATED: You could be one of 20 people to get a year’s worth of free Raising Cane’s chicken

Additional opening-day highlights include prizes for the first customers in line, a ribbon-cutting ceremony around 8 a.m. with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, free coffee from Idaho Coffee Company, a check presentation to the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, and appearances by the Idaho State University cheer team and mascot Benny Bengal.

“We’re thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to Chubbuck,” said Raising Cane’s Restaurant Leader Gavin Allen. “This community has been craving something fresh and delicious, and we can’t wait to serve our Craveable Chicken Finger Meals to families, friends and neighbors. March 31 is going to be a day full of flavor, fun and Cane’s cheer!”

Traffic jams expected

With activity starting well before peak morning travel times, officials say drivers should be prepared for congestion in an already high-traffic area of town.

The Chubbuck Police Department and the Idaho Transportation Department are coordinating with the City of Chubbuck to manage traffic at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue (U.S. Highway 91) and Bullock Street.

RELATED: Raising Cane’s Craze: Chubbuck gears up for restaurant opening as agencies partner on traffic plan

Officials say they will be monitoring traffic to ensure lines do not back up onto Yellowstone Avenue or block access to nearby businesses.

The new Raising Cane’s in Chubbuck sits quiet ahead of its grand opening Tuesday, when large crowds and heavy traffic are expected. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Inside the new Raising Cane’s

The restaurant is ready to serve up its signature made-to-order chicken-finger meals, featuring marinated chicken prepared fresh for every order, along with house-made sides and Cane’s Sauce.

Inside, the space highlights local pride with memorabilia from area schools, including Highland and Pocatello High, along with Idaho State University, and décor reflecting regional history and Idaho’s outdoor lifestyle.

RELATED: Raising Cane’s announces opening date of new Chubbuck location

“I’m excited to open the first Raising Cane’s in Chubbuck and fourth in the state of Idaho,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder, Todd Graves. “We opened our first Idaho Restaurant in Meridian in November of last year, followed by Twin Falls in January and Coeur d’Alene earlier this month, and are pleased to now bring Raising Cane’s to Chubbuck. Our crew is looking forward to opening our doors and serving Craveable Chicken Finger Meals to this great Community.”

Regular business hours for Raising Cane’s will be daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., with extended hours until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Stay in the know on all things Raising Cane’s by following @RaisingCanes on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook. For more information, visit the Raising Cane’s website.