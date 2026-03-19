'Shark Tank'-backed Crispy Cones to open in Pocatello this week - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The wait is almost over for the highly anticipated Crispy Cones to open in the Gate City.

The fast-growing dessert brand created by Rexburg husband-and-wife team Kaitlyn and Jeremy Carlson, who landed a deal with Barbara Corcoran on “Shark Tank,” is opening its new location at noon on Friday, March 20.

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The shop, kitty-corner from Harbor Freight and TJ Maxx in the same plaza as IHOP, will be open until midnight, serving its signature pastry cone desserts.

For more details about Crispy Cones and to see the desserts in action, check out reporter Nate Eaton’s East Idaho Eats video from the Idaho Falls location.

RELATED | Warm cinnamon cones + creamy ice cream = pure bliss. East Idaho Eats digs in at Crispy Cones

Local franchise owners Moroni and Karla Corral have been preparing for the opening and say they are excited to welcome customers through the doors.

“Pocatello has always held a special place in my heart,” Moroni told EastIdahoNews.com. “As a young man, I was called to serve in the Idaho Pocatello Mission back in 1999, and it truly changed my life. I fell in love with the community, the people, the values and the spirit of this incredible city.”

He said those early experiences helped shape who he is today.

“The people of Pocatello didn’t just welcome me — they helped shape me into a better man,” he said. “Years later, my wife and I have been blessed to raise our family surrounded by those same values and that same incredible community.”

One of many creations only Crispy Cones can create. Coming soon to Pocatello. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

For the Corrals, opening Crispy Cones in Pocatello is meaningful.

“Opening our doors here isn’t just about starting a business — it’s about giving back to a place that has given us so much,” Moroni said.

As they prepare for opening day, the Corrals have hired 20 local employees who recently completed a weeklong training to ensure a high-quality customer experience.

They are asking the community for patience and kindness as the new team continues to learn.

“Every order is made fresh, and there’s a lot to master,” Moroni said in a post shared with the Life in Pocatello community. “If something isn’t quite right with your order, please come talk to the owners. We truly want to make it right and give you the experience you deserve.”

He added that customer feedback is welcome and encouraged.

“Instead of leaving a bad review, please give us the chance to fix it for you. We genuinely care about every guest who walks through our doors.”

“We’re excited for the grand opening and for everyone to try it. It will make your life a little sweeter, I promise,” Karla added.

The Corrals say they are grateful, honored and truly excited to serve the Pocatello community.”

A growing national brand

Founded on the idea of combining European-inspired pastry craftsmanship with a modern dessert concept, Crispy Cones has quickly gained national attention.

The brand is known for its warm, golden pastry cones filled with soft serve ice cream, signature spreads and customizable toppings.

Following its appearance on “Shark Tank,” the company has expanded rapidly and built a loyal following across the country. The Pocatello location marks another step in that growth.

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The community is invited to attend the grand opening celebration Friday at 4100 Yellowstone Ave. Suite B, from noon until midnight, where guests who follow Crispy Cones on Instagram can receive a complimentary pastry cone filled with a signature spread.

To keep up with what’s happening at Crispy Cones, go to Facebook and Instagram.