Bingham County Sheriff’s lieutenant retiring after more than two decades - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — After more than two decades in law enforcement, a leader with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is laying down his badge. Lt. Gary Yancey will retire this month following a 26-year career marked by leadership, regional collaboration and a commitment to public safety.

Yancey began his career in January 1999 as part of the sheriff’s office reserve program before becoming a full-time patrol deputy in 2003. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2014 and later to patrol lieutenant in 2021, where he has served as a division commander.

Along the way, Yancey played a key role in specialized law enforcement teams across eastern Idaho. He joined the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Blackfoot Police Department Special Response Team in 2009, eventually becoming its commander.

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In 2013, he was selected as an operator on the Southeast Idaho Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team, a multi-agency unit that includes members from Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Power, Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties, along with the cities of Blackfoot and Chubbuck. Yancey later served as assistant commander and, in 2023, was elected team commander.

Lt. Gary Yancey with the Southeast Idaho STAR Team during his tenure as commander. | Courtesy photo

“One of my top honors is being voted in as the commander of the Southeast Idaho STAR Team,” Yancey said. “Being part of this team has allowed me to work with several agencies and assist with major incidents across multiple counties.”

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In addition to his tactical roles, Yancey served as an accident reconstructionist and instructor, teaching crash scene investigation, speed measurement, emergency vehicle operations and active shooter response through Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. He became a tactical team instructor in 2021.

Reflecting on his career, Yancey said he is proud to have helped guide the department through increasingly complex and dangerous times.

“With the changing times and problems that we face, it is hard for law enforcement to be proactive and not reactive all the time,” he said.

He also acknowledged the emotional challenges of the job, from responding to crashes and suicides to handling domestic violence cases and said he has seen agencies place a growing emphasis on officer mental health.

Despite the difficulties, Yancey said the relationships and impact have made the career worthwhile.

“From people you may have helped or even arrested who later thank you, to families you’ve helped through tragedy. Those moments make this job well worth doing,” he said.

Yancey credited the colleagues and leaders he has worked with throughout his career for his success.

“The people I’ve worked with up and down the state are incredible,” he said. “They’ve taught me, led me and stood beside me in some of the hardest situations.”

Lt. Gary Yancey with Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker and Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner, whom he worked alongside for years. | Courtesy photo

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office also praised Yancey in a social media post, noting his leadership as both patrol division commander and STAR Team commander.

“Lt. Yancey has guided both through countless critical incidents and challenges, leaving them better than he found them,” the post said.

Yancey and his wife, Becky, plan to stay in the area. He said he intends to go into the construction industry with his father and hit a few golf courses as well.

A retirement open house will be held in his honor from 4 to 6 p.m. April 17 in Courtroom No. 1 at the Bingham County Courthouse.

Yancey offered simple advice to those considering a career in law enforcement.

“Go for it. Do it for the community and do it with honor, and it will be rewarding,” he said.