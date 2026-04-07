Farmyard fugitive: Highland cow found after escaping enclosure - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Abigail the cow has been found and is safe. Her owners are picking her up today and thank everyone for their help in locating her.

ORIGINAL STORY

AMMON — People are being asked to keep an eye out for a Highland cow missing from a property in the area of 2800 South and 45th East near Mountain Valley Elementary in Ammon.

Abigail was last seen Monday around 8:45 p.m. The 2.5-year-old, brown, purebred Highland heifer somehow escaped the property and is on the run, according to her owners.

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“She is super sweet, but she has a naughty side. She does not have her name on her ear tag, but she is tagged and registered to us,” owner Aleasha Smith tells EastIdahoNews.com

“If you can rope her, I can come and pick her up with my trailer. I did not have this on my Bingo card for the day, but we just want her home,” Smith says.