Former Blackfoot mayor honored as 'Pillar of the Community' - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Former Blackfoot mayor Paul Loomis was caught off guard Friday evening when he was named a “Pillar of the Community” during an awards ceremony hosted by the Twin Buttes District of the Grand Teton Council.

The Twin Buttes District, part of the Grand Teton Council of Scouting America, serves youth across the Shelley, Firth, Blackfoot, Mackay and Snake River school districts.

The event, held at the Stewart Hoover Post 23 of the American Legion, typically recognizes adult Scouting leaders for their service to youth. But this year, organizers said Loomis stood out for something broader.

“Each year we recognize several adult Scouting leaders who have given noteworthy service as youth leaders,” said district chair Bill Hammond. “At times, we also recognize someone outside of Scouting who has provided enduring and exemplary service within our community.”

“The more we learned about Paul Loomis — his activities and accomplishments — the more we felt a need to acknowledge his outstanding contributions,” he added.

Former Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis and his wife, Judy, pose for a picture after Paul was awarded the Pillar of the Community award from Scouting America’s Twin Buttes District on Friday. | Courtesy Paul Loomis

“I was completely surprised and honored by the award,” Loomis told EastIdahoNews.com. “I personally learned a lot of lessons while in Scouting.”

Loomis served as Blackfoot’s mayor from 2014 to 2018, where he focused on economic development and revitalizing the city’s downtown core.

After leaving office, he transitioned into small business ownership, co-founding The Candy Jar with his wife, Judy. The store specializes in homemade fudge, hand-dipped chocolates and vintage candy, and is now a community landmark.

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A retired Army lieutenant colonel, Loomis remains active in the community and is known for taking a hands-on role in his business — often greeting customers or making candy himself.

Hammond described Loomis as a “continuing community spark plug,” noting his long track record of leadership and service.