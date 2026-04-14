Fremont County town hall aims to boost transparency, connect voters with candidates - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — In an effort to promote transparency, encourage local engagement, and better inform voters, two former Fremont County Planning and Zoning board members are hosting a public town hall meeting this week.

Tiffany Marez and Cathy Koon will lead the meeting on April 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the St. Anthony Senior Center on Bridge Street. The meeting is open to the public and will feature candidates running for local office ahead of the May 19 primary election.

Marez said the town hall stems from growing concerns among residents about communication gaps between county leadership and the public.

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“There are a lot of complaints about transparency and a disconnect with the county commissioners. People don’t know about the decisions being made until after the fact,” Marez said. “This meeting is to get people involved, put a face to the names, and give residents a voice before it’s too late.”

Discussion topics are expected to include planning and zoning concerns, landfill and waste district operations, and broader issues related to open and transparent government.

All declared candidates in the Fremont County races have been invited to attend and participate. Organizers say the forum will give voters the opportunity to hear directly from candidates and ask questions about key issues facing the county.

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Three contested races will appear on the primary ballot, including two Fremont County commissioner seats and the county coroner position. In District 1, Republicans David Bloxham and Kent E. Jeppesen are running for a two-year term. District 2 features a three-way Republican race between Mark A. Chandler, Glade R. Mason, and Josh Thomas. Incumbent Coroner Brenda Dye faces challenger Erin Benson in the four-year race.

Marez emphasized the importance of staying engaged beyond Election Day.

“There are so many things happening in Fremont County that residents don’t hear about, and we really need help getting the word out,” she said. “It’s important to vote, but don’t just vote and forget about it. Stay active and stay informed.”

For more information about this upcoming meeting, contact Tiffany Marez at (208) 317-4563