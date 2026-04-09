Papa Roach is coming to Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Bannock County officials have announced another major act for this summer’s concert lineup at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater, aka The Port.

Multi-platinum rock band Papa Roach will bring its “Rise of the Roach” tour to The Port on Thursday, July 23. with tickets going on sale April 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Bannock County Event Center Manager Scott Crowther hinted that another big-name artist would be added to the venue’s summer schedule.

“We listen to what the people want and work year-round to get great entertainment to this venue and something for everyone,” Crowther said.

Papa Roach, a two-time Grammy-nominated band, is known for its blend of alternative hard rock and rap-rock and has built a loyal following over more than two decades. The group is also marking the 25th anniversary of its breakthrough album “Infest,” which featured the hit song “Last Resort.”

Over the years, the band has remained active in raising awareness around mental health and suicide prevention, including a collaboration with Carrie Underwood that raised more than $750,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Papa Roach and Underwood recorded a duet titled “Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark),” a song of hope and support for suicide prevention.

Papa Roach has released 11 studio albums and amassed more than 1 billion global streams. Its most recent album, “Ego Trip,” produced four No. 1 singles and helped bring the band’s total to 29 top-10 hits and 15 chart-toppers across multiple formats.

This is the second time Papa Roach has performed in Pocatello. The band played the venue in 2022 as part of the Rockzilla Tour. The Pocatello stop is part of a larger international tour that follows recent sold-out arena shows across Europe and North America.

The Papa Roach concert is the latest addition to The Port’s 2026 summer lineup, which also includes performances by The Beach Boys, Lee Brice and Australian Pink Floyd Show.

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Fans can get early access to tickets by signing up for The Port’s email list. A presale is scheduled for Thursday, with codes and ticket links sent directly to subscribers.

The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater is within the Bannock County Event Center and serves as the centerpiece of the Portneuf Wellness Complex. The outdoor venue can accommodate up to 10,000 people and has hosted a variety of national touring acts in recent years.

More information is available at eventscomplex.com.