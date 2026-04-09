Police asking for help finding missing Idaho Falls man - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies are looking for a missing 20-year-old man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly a week.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Colton G. McMinn.

According to a news release, McMinn is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say McMinn was last seen by family on Friday, April 3, and has not been seen or heard from since.

McMinn does not have a car and has reportedly been homeless in the Idaho Falls area, often staying with friends and acquaintances, but maintaining contact with family members.

Deputies are asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.

Anonymous tips on cases like this, or on criminal or suspicious activity, can be www.IFcrime.org online through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org.