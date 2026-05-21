Church of Jesus Christ makes $25M donation to UNICEF, with Bezos family matching it - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY — Poor nutrition is a significant factor in over half of children’s deaths around the world. About 150 million children suffer from stunted growth and another 43 million face life-threatening malnutrition.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hoping to reach many of these children by donating $25 million to UNICEF’s Child Nutrition Fund to support mothers and children’s nutrition around the world. The donation was announced on Wednesday.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said the donation comes at a critical time and will help bring nutrition to millions of women and children.

“UNICEF is grateful to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for its long commitment to improving the lives of children, and for this generous contribution,” she said.

The total impact of the donation will be $50 million, since it takes advantage of a matching challenge from the Bezos family — including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his parents, Jacklyn and Miguel Bezos. The contribution will reach up to 320 million people by 2030 and support programs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines and Sierra Leone.

“The work will help reach those in greatest need while strengthening local health systems so services can continue over time,” the church said in a statement.

The funds will promote breastfeeding and healthy diets, provide vitamins, and work to identify malnutrition early.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has partnered with UNICEF for over 13 years to benefit children around the world with vaccinations and nutrition. Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell said the church is grateful for its partnership.

“Our long-standing work with UNICEF reflects shared values and a commitment to care for those in need around the world. The church’s efforts to care for those who are vulnerable are guided by the teachings of Jesus Christ to seek out and serve individuals,” Bishop Waddell said.

The donation is part of a focus on church giving that began in 2023 to invest in maternal and child nutrition, according to Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

“By addressing these critical dietary shortages, we are empowering mothers to help their children reach their potential,” she said.

In its 2025 annual report, the church said it donated $1.58 billion last year, in addition to millions of hours of service and the organization of many humanitarian projects.

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