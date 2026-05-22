COURTROOM INSIDER | Inside a judge's decisions with Judge Justin Beresky - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” how does a judge remain impartial during a trial and then deliver passionate statements at sentencings?

Do judges decide their punishments before the sentencing hearing? Or do they make their decisions on the spot?

And what about victim impact statements? How do those play into judges’ decisions?

Many of you have asked these questions — and tonight, Judge Justin Beresky joins Nate Eaton to answer them.

Watch in the video player above.