East Idaho motorcycle clubs host free bicycle giveaway for kids - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two well-known area motorcycle clubs are giving back to the community with a free bicycle giveaway for kids this Saturday.

The Fort Hall Savagez MC and So Idaho Empties MC are hosting a community event on May 16 at OK Ward Park, beginning at 1 p.m. Organizers say free bicycles will be given away to children while supplies last.

The plan came together after the clubs partnered with Boise Bike Shop, which donated enough bicycles to fill a 16-foot trailer. The bikes range from toddler-sized models to mountain bikes and include a variety of shapes, sizes and styles.

Two local motorcycle clubs are fixing up and giving away bicycles of all shapes and sizes this weekend to anyone who needs one. | Courtesy photo

Organizer and Savagez MC member Ross Medrano said the giveaway is part of both clubs’ ongoing efforts to support the community and address misconceptions about motorcycle clubs.

“We are two clubs that do a lot of things. We want people to get to know us. We’re not the horrible bikers like some people might think we are. We care about people, and we care about the community,” Medrano said.

The clubs also received a grant to help repair and tune up the donated bicycles before the giveaway. Club members will be at the park helping children pick out bikes and making final adjustments as needed before they ride away.

“Anyone who shows up can get a bike while supplies last. “Everyone needs some help sometimes, and we want to help kids get a bike,” Medrano said.

Anyone interested in helping with the event or donating can contact Savagez MC through Facebook.