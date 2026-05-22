Island Park’s first traffic signal delayed until later this summer - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Locals and summer travelers in Island Park will have to wait a little longer for traffic relief at one of the area’s busiest intersections.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced that installation of the town’s first traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Yale-Kilgore Road has been delayed until later this summer.

The signal had originally been expected to be operational shortly after Memorial Day, ahead of the busy summer tourism season.

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According to ITD, foundations for the signal structure were poured last fall using a manufacturer’s template designed to ensure the poles and bolts aligned correctly. Earlier this week, crews discovered the fit was incorrect, forcing work to stop while modifications are made.

The agency said it will take about a month for replacement components to be fabricated and delivered. Once the materials arrive, crews plan to resume installation immediately.

“Infrastructure construction means meeting and overcoming challenges every day,” ITD district engineer Jason Minzghor said in a statement. “We’re grateful for good partners and crews with the expertise to find and execute solutions.”

In the meantime, traffic on U.S. 20 through Island Park will continue to flow as usual, with no construction activity expected in the coming weeks.

ITD said additional updates, including future traffic impacts, will be announced once work resumes. Information on statewide road construction and traffic conditions is also available through the Idaho 511 app and at 511.idaho.gov.