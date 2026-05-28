ISU launches 3-year bachelor's degree programs - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State University has become the first public institution in Idaho to offer three-year bachelor’s degrees, according to a recent news release.

The accelerated new degrees will include Bachelor of Applied Science degrees in law enforcement management and leadership, applied business and professional sales, and intelligent and trustworthy digital systems.

“These three new degree pathways will allow students to earn a bachelor’s degree while accelerating their entry into the workforce,” said Jerry Anhorn, dean of the Idaho State University College of Technology, in the release. “These degrees create greater opportunities for career advancement and help students move more quickly into meaningful employment.”

A spokeswoman for ISU told EastIdahoNews.com that the degrees were developed in collaboration with industry partners on the area’s technical advisory committee to address real-world needs.

Law Enforcement Management and Leadership: This degree responds to increasing demand for qualified public safety leaders across Idaho, according to the release. The program focuses on leadership development, strategic communication and applied management skills designed to prepare students for supervisory and administrative roles within law enforcement agencies and related public service organizations.

Applied Business and Professional Sales: This degree was created to support growing workforce needs in business development, client relations and professional sales, according to the release. The program prepares students for careers in business-to-business environments by emphasizing communication, negotiation, leadership and customer engagement strategies relevant to today’s evolving marketplace.

Intelligent and Trustworthy Digital Systems: This degree addresses the growing need for professionals with expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital systems management, according to the release. Students will develop skills in building and managing secure, reliable, and trustworthy systems that support modern industrial and organizational operations.

The spokeswoman said the programs can be completed with approximately 90 credits, rather than the traditional 120. The curricula for these degrees are streamlined to include all general education requirements and major requirements. There are no elective credits associated with these degrees.

To earn one of these bachelor’s degrees, students begin by enrolling in one of ISU’s career and technical education programs, which serve as the base for the new programs. From there, they can earn both a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree and a three-year Bachelor of Applied Science degree.

More information about the new degrees can be found on Idaho State University’s website.

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