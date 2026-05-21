Pocatello mayor, local officers join Special Olympics torch run - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — East Idaho residents may have noticed runners, police vehicles, Idaho Special Olympics athletes and even a Les Schwab vehicle making their way through Pocatello and other parts of the region this week as part of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Idaho.

The torch run came through Pocatello on Thursday, starting at Idaho State University’s Frazier Hall and finishing at Caldwell Park. Members of local law enforcement, Special Olympics athletes, and Mayor Mark Dahlquist participated in the event by helping carry the “Flame of Hope” through the city.

Pocatello Mayor Mark Dahlquist poses with a Special Olympics athlete at Caldwell Park on Wednesday | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

According to Morgan Hansen, community services coordinator for the Pocatello Police Department, the mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to raise public awareness and generate support for the Special Olympics movement worldwide.

Known as the “Guardians of the Flame,” law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into opening ceremonies for local competitions as well as Special Olympics state, national, regional and world games.

Each year, more than 100,000 law enforcement members worldwide participate in the torch run, symbolizing courage, inclusion and celebration of diversity while helping bring communities together.

“We were excited to help carry the Flame of Hope through Idaho,” Hansen said.

The torch run will continue through the Magic Valley on Thursday with runs planned in Kimberly, Jerome and Twin Falls. From there, the Flame will be carried to Nampa for the Special Olympics summer games opening ceremonies on May 29. See the torch run schedule here.