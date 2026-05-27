Shelley’s new hometown farmers market launches June 4 - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — Thursday evenings in Shelley are about to get a little busier and more fun.

A brand-new community farmers market is launching this summer, bringing together local growers, artisans, food trucks and small businesses in what organizers hope will become a highly anticipated hometown tradition.

The market will be located at 184 North Park Avenue, behind the Hard Times gas station and convenience store.

The Shelley Idaho Farmers Market is set to kick off its first season on June 4 and will run every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Shelley’s popular Spud Days celebration in September.

According to organizer Lyncie Radford Curnutt, the market has lined up 52 vendors and 11 food trucks for the inaugural season.

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Visitors can expect a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, handmade crafts, and other locally produced items from farmers and makers in the Shelley area. Organizers say the market is designed to create a fun community gathering place while supporting local businesses and agriculture.

“We are so excited for this new venture overall, and this is our way to give back to the community,” Curnutt said.

To celebrate opening night, free tote bags filled with goodies from vendors will be handed out to some of the first attendees while they last. After the kickoff event, the totes will be sold as a fundraiser for community efforts.

The market also plans to host special events throughout the summer. Curnutt said a free family movie night at the market is planned for June 11, weather permitting, and Shelley Mayor Kim Westergard is expected to attend and welcome community members.

Farmers’ markets continue to grow in popularity across eastern Idaho as communities seek more ways to access locally sourced food while supporting local agriculture and small businesses.

For more information about the Shelley Idaho Farmers Market, follow the market on Facebook.