Step back in time at Pocatello’s Fort Hall Replica Celebration - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Families looking to unplug from screens can step back in time and experience Idaho history the old-fashioned way during Pocatello’s Fort Hall Replica Celebration featuring mountain men, pioneer games, blacksmithing and food.

The Bannock County Historical Society is hosting the 63rd Annual Fort Hall Replica Celebration on Saturday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the Fort Hall Replica in upper Ross Park.

The free community event celebrates Bannock County’s history and the important role Fort Hall played in shaping southeast Idaho and the West as a key gateway along the Oregon Trail.

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“This year, our celebration features living history performances and demonstrations from special guests who will help bring the past to life,” marketing intern Chelsea Blanchard told EastIdahoNews.com.

Among the featured attractions are performances by the Sho-Ban Dance Troupe, live blacksmithing forging by Dan Gandy and apprentice David West of Gandy Blacksmithing and members of the American Mountain Men Association giving black powder demonstrations.

Plus, there will be traditional yarn-spinning by members of the Portneuf Yarn Makers.

“There will be people with old-fashioned spindles spinning wool into yarn just like you see in old fairy tales like ‘Sleeping Beauty,’” Blanchard said.

Visitors to the Fort Hall Replica in Pocatello can explore pioneer-era craftsmanship, including traditional blacksmithing demonstrations during the annual celebration. | Courtey photo

Children will also experience the kinds of games kids played in the 1800s, such as shadow tag, potato sack races, marbles, cat’s cradle and pickup sticks — played with actual sticks. Blanchard said children can participate in activities for a chance to win prizes throughout the day.

“Kids did all kinds of different things for fun, and they had a place in shaping Bannock County,” Blanchard said.

Visitors can also create old-fashioned postcards, a primary form of long-distance communication during pioneer times.

Blanchard said the annual event is designed to help families connect with local history and appreciate the generations that helped build the region.

“This event is one way for the historical society to help the community feel their roots and community ties from generations past,” she said. “All of the activities and artifacts are a wealth of information to help us learn from and appreciate the past.”

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“Whether you’ve lived here all your life or only a short period of time, we’ve all traveled the same paths — just at different times,” Blanchard added. “We’re here to support the past that continues to shape our future.”

Members of a search party stand at the site where the original Old Fort Hall location was identified on Aug. 19, 1966. Among them was Joe Rainey, who helped locate the site and told the group, ‘Wheatgrass grow high, where white man been. Trading post stood here.’ | Courtesy photo

The Fort Hall Replica and Commemorative Trading Post, owned by the City of Pocatello and managed by the Bannock County Historical Society, was constructed in the 1960s as part of Idaho’s Territorial Centennial celebration. The replica was built using original Hudson’s Bay Company floor plans and traditional construction methods.

The Fort Hall Replica is open seasonally from May through October, weather permitting.

For more information about the event and upcoming activities, visit the Bannock County Historical Museum Facebook page.