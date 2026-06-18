Buy or sell home decor you love at Restored With Love - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — For such a small shop, Restored with Love can prove to be quite the maze of knick-knacks. But that means that no matter who you are or what your taste is, there’s some item in there for you to love.

Shop owner Christy Monroy told EastIdahoNews.com that everything in Restored With Love is on consignment. Most of the items they sell are vintage home decor. And all of it is cataloged on the shop’s website so customers can shop from home and pick up their items from the store.

“Pretty much anything that people would like to put in their homes or like to collect can be found here with really affordable prices since it’s all second-hand,” Christy said.

“I’m also the only home decor consignment shop in all of our area,” she continued. “I’ve had several people drive all the way from Wyoming and Pocatello just to visit the shop. It’s pretty neat.”

Christy was originally inspired to sell items like this by her grandfather. He used to run a record shop and hold vintage yard sales, so Christy grew up around it.

“I have been selling with him my whole life, so I feel like it’s something that I wouldn’t have done without him,” Christy said. “My grandparents are my whole world. I’m so grateful for their support.”

Christy also used to refinish furniture until she started selling antiques for someone else.

“I started selling antiques, and I never went back to furniture,” Christy said. “I just kept going, I kept selling out of my garage, and I did that for about two, two and a half years until I got the store.”

Christy opened the shop in Idaho Falls about seven months ago. To run such a wide collection of bric-a-brac, Christy said it takes hard work, dedication and a whole lot of dusting. Her husband, Victor Monroy, assists her with a lot of the behind-the-scenes work, such as keeping the website and payment system running smoothly.

For those interested in selling items through Restored With Love, Christy said they can bring items in, she’ll take a look, and if they decide to sell them, the profits are split 70% for the original owner and 30% for her. All their items are inventoried online so they can see what’s sold and what they’re owed.

The shop is focused on home decor, so clothing and furniture will not be accepted for consignment.

“People can bring in their cute decor that they no longer want or need. I can sell it for them, and they still get a good chunk of the sale,” Christy said.

And if you who want to shop at Restored With Love, just remember to free up your schedule to browse all the items they offer.

“Everybody is just on the hunt for their own little thing,” Christy said. “It seems like when they come in here, no matter what their style is, they find something that they love.”

Biz Bits

The Bank of Commerce donates $12,000 to Community Food Basket to help address food insecurity

The Bank of Commerce presents a check for $12,000 to the Community Food Basket. | Courtesy of the Bank of Commerce

The following is a news release from the Bank of Commerce.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bank of Commerce President & CEO Mike Morrison proudly presented a check on behalf of The Bank of Commerce, helping support the organization’s ongoing

efforts to provide nutritious food to local individuals and families in need. The donation is intended to help fill critical gaps in funding and food supplies throughout the year, ensuring the Community Food Basket can continue serving local residents when needs are at their greatest.

The Bank of Commerce believes supporting organizations that care for members of the community is an important part of its mission.

“Food insecurity affects more families in our community than many people realize,” said Mike Morrison, president and CEO of The Bank of Commerce. “The Community Food Basket provides an essential service by ensuring our neighbors have access to food during difficult times. We are grateful for the compassion, dedication and support they provide every day, and we are honored to partner with them in helping meet these ongoing needs.”

The Community Food Basket serves thousands of individuals each year, providing food assistance and resources to help families navigate challenging circumstances.

“We are incredibly grateful for The Bank of Commerce’s generous support,” said Ariel Jackson, executive director of Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls. “Partnerships like this allow us to continue filling shelves, meeting increased demand and ensuring that no one in our community has to face hunger alone. This donation will make a meaningful difference for the families and individuals we serve.”

Supporting local organizations that strengthen communities has long been a cornerstone of The Bank of Commerce’s commitment to eastern Idaho. Through charitable giving, volunteer efforts and community partnerships, the bank remains dedicated to investing in the places its customers and employees call home.

The Bank of Commerce announces Jason James as branch manager of Rexburg South

Jason James has been promoted to branch manager of the Bank of Commerce’s Rexburg South Branch. | Courtesy of the Bank of Commerce

The following is a news release from the Bank of Commerce.

REXBURG — The Bank of Commerce is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason James to branch manager of its Rexburg South Branch, effective June 8, 2026.

Jason brings several years of management experience to his new role, along with a strong background in banking and customer service. Most recently, he served as a loan officer at the bank’s Rexburg North Branch, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership, a strong work ethic and a commitment to helping customers and communities succeed.

Jason holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a Master of Business Administration. He and his wife of 21 years reside outside of Roberts where they are raising their two children.

In his new position, Jason will oversee branch operations, lead the Rexburg South team, and continue building on the bank’s tradition of providing personalized financial services and community-focused banking.

“Jason’s leadership experience, banking knowledge and dedication to our customers make him an excellent fit for this role,” said Sandy Jorgensen, SVP/human resources director. “We are confident he will continue to foster a positive team environment and deliver the outstanding service our customers have come to expect.”

When asked about his approach to leadership and customer service, Jason shared a favorite quote by Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.”

He believes this philosophy reflects the importance of building meaningful relationships with customers, coworkers,

and the communities the bank serves.

The Bank of Commerce invites customers, community members and colleagues to join in congratulating Jason on this exciting new opportunity.

Fall River Electric elects board members

From left, Georg Behrens, Travis Markegard, and Paul McLean were elected as board members of Fall River Electric. | Courtesy of Fall River Electric

The following is a news release from Fall River Electric.

DRIGGS — Fall River Electric’s 88th annual energy expo and business meeting for members was conducted at Teton High School in Driggs on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Owner-members cast their votes for five candidates seeking three seats on the Cooperative’s board of directors. Voting was done online and by mail-in balloting as well as in-person at the event. Over 6,600 votes were cast.

Incumbents Travis Markegard of District 2, west Victor, and Georg Behrens from eastern Victor’s District 3 were re-elected to new three-year terms. Here are the vote totals for each candidate:

Board of Directors – District 2 West Victor

Travis Markegard: 1,680

David Woolley: 576

Board of Directors – District 3 East Victor

Georg Behrens: 2,134

In the race for District 8, which is the northern portion of Island Park, Paul McLean edged Lynette Tingey by slightly less than 200 votes to win his first term on the Co-op’s board. The votes totals were:

Board of Directors – District 8 Northern Island Park

Paul McLean: 1,206

Lynette Tingey: 1,017

In case you missed it:

Record-breaking sponsorship reported for downtown beautification program

House in the Boise Foothills is made of what? Check out this earth-friendly home

Pickle is the pumpkin spice of summer

Melaleuca inviting students to AI and IT technology camp

Portneuf hospital, Regence split leaves patients out of network

Free local workshops help families navigate downwinder compensation claims

Family-run window tint shop celebrates a growing business

Westgate Theatre opens its doors in West Yellowstone

As water crisis deepens, Idaho producers look to farm bill for relief

Tabernacle Choir, Donny Osmond headlining free community concerts in east Idaho