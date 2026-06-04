Local Internet Crimes Against Children detective honored as Idaho's Hometown Hero - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local detective with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was recognized Wednesday afternoon as Idaho’s Hometown Hero for his work in Idaho’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Detective Korey Payne was awarded the Hometown Hero award, part of the Freedom 250 initiative celebrating America’s 250th birthday, honoring local heroes.

Payne will be recognized as Idaho’s Department of Justice’s Hometown Hero for his work with ICAC, which aims to protect children from online predators.

Payne said that what he’s accomplished couldn’t have been done without the number of people involved at the sheriff’s office and at ICAC, that this award is a shared one in his eyes.

“It all just comes down to the children we’re able to help and protect,” Payne said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, is if you don’t have a love for that and you’re not willing to sacrifice time and some mental strain and doing those cases, it’s probably not for that person.”

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U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, District of Idaho, said he chose Payne for his dedication to protecting children from harm and ensuring predators are brought to justice.

“His work has made a lasting difference for countless victims and families throughout our state,” Davis said. “I am proud to recognize Korey as an outstanding public servant and Idaho’s hometown hero.”

Justin Paskett, assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho, lauded Payne’s work since being assigned to work on the ICAC task force.

Payne and Idaho Falls Police detective Jared Mendenhall, also on ICAC, received recognition in December for being involved with 100 arrests in child exploitation cases.

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Payne said that the number is now closer to 110, but the reality is, those are 110 children who were being exploited and who are now safer since those arrests took place.

Detective Korey Payne with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, left, being given the Hometown Hero award by District of Idahos’ U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, right, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Paskett, middle. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Discussing the Freedom 250 initiative, which highlights America’s achievements and inspirational individuals, Paskett said that every individual on that website helps to inspire every citizen through their sacrifices and courage.

“Every community has men and women whose very significant contributions rarely make headlines. They don’t seek recognition; they show up every day and do difficult work because they care about their communities,” Paskett said. “Korey Payne is one of those people.”

Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse said that when he was notified Payne had been selected for the award, it did not surprise him.

Having known Payne for many years, Hulse said he has always had a passion for service, and that the work he does is not for those who don’t have that passion.

Hulse said that whenever Payne wants to step away from the ICAC position, he’d be willing to oblige, but knows he will never replace the passion he brings into this line of work.

“All we can hope to do is meet it, but we can never replace it,” Hulse said. “Thank you for your dedication and your effort.”