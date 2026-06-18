Months after layoffs, Meridian scented-wax giant plans to shed warehouse - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — A few months after laying off more than 10% of its workforce, a Treasure Valley scented-wax giant plans to shed one of its warehouses.

On June 10, Scentsy listed its 210,000-square-foot warehouse on E. Pine Avenue in Meridian for lease or sale, a Scentsy spokesperson confirmed to the Idaho Statesman on Thursday.

BoiseDev first reported the move.

“The warehouse facility on Pine Avenue was built during the pandemic to provide additional warehouse capacity as Scentsy experienced unprecedented growth and higher inventory levels,” said Kellie Floto, Scentsy’s director of community relations, in an email to the Statesman. “It served its purpose by providing additional capacity during a period of extraordinary growth.”

Floto said the warehouse was built in 2021 and was used primarily for overflow inventory storage rather than as an active distribution site. No employees were based in the warehouse, she said.

As the company’s growth has “normalized” since the COVID-19 pandemic, Floto said, the warehouse is no longer needed.

“We are open to either a sale or a lease opportunity,” Floto said. “We’ve received interest since the property was listed, but it’s still early in the process.”

The warehouse was priced at just shy of $35 million, according to the listing on Boise real estate agency TOK Commercial’s website.

In March, Scentsy announced 87 layoffs, including at its Meridian headquarters east of the warehouse, near Eagle Road. That amounted to an 11% reduction, the Statesman reported. A year prior, the company cut 116 jobs.

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The layoffs came after a period of explosive growth. Scentsy’s owners, Heidi and Orville Thompson, bought the wickless-candle company from two Utah women in 2004, according to the company’s website. The Thompsons established a direct-selling model and eventually surpassed past $1 billion in revenue in 2021, the Statesman previously reported.

In 2024, Scentsy was Meridian’s fifth-largest employer, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

Scentsy’s Meridian campus includes 10 buildings, and Floto said the warehouse is the only one being marketed for sale.

“Scentsy remains well-positioned within its existing facilities to support current operations and future growth,” she said.