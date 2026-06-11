North Dakota man charged with trafficking illegal drugs through eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A North Dakota man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana across east Idaho.

Jamie Edmond Jones, 40, of Fargo, North Dakota, is charged with multiple felonies for trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana; as well as a felony for attempting to elude an officer in a motor vehicle.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Jones’ attorney, Andrew Hart, for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication. If we receive a response, we will update this article.

According to a report from an Idaho State Police corporal, on May 18, around 11:30 p.m., the corporal was on patrol on Interstate 86 near exit 61 in Bannock County, when they saw a sedan approaching eastbound.

When it approached the patrol car, the sedan reportedly “rode the brakes” until it passed the corporal. The corporal says the driver was then “likely pushed back behind the B Pillar.”

The sedan was reportedly traveling 80 mph and slowed to 65 mph in the 65 mph zone. The corporal wrote that “based upon my previous training dedicated to detecting criminal activity in drug and other criminal behaviors, I pulled out to get a closer look at the vehicle due to it riding the brakes as it passed me and how I perceived the driver being pushed back.”

The sedan signaled to turn north onto Interstate 15 from I-86, then took the ramp, eventually changing lanes to the far left, then back to the northbound lane, this time without signaling.

The corporal initiated a traffic stop for the violation, but the sedan “continued slowly” even though the corporal says it could see the patrol car due to its “extremely bright lights.”

According to court records, the sedan’s license plate was registered out of California and later found to be a rental car. The sedan continued driving the speed limit down I-15, and the corporal reportedly thought the driver wasn’t aware he was being pulled over.

“Based upon I-15 being a main corridor to Yellowstone National Park, and encountering individuals from different cultures all around the world where responses to overhead lights and sirens vary, I believed I may be encountering a cultural issue,” the corporal wrote in the report.

Eventually, the sedan reportedly almost hit a motorcycle in the right lane near mile marker 79, and the driver had a “delayed reaction and abrupt lane change.” The documents say the sedan then sped up to 83 mph as it entered Bingham County, and another patrol car joined the pursuit.

When the first patrol car pulled up beside the sedan, the corporal said he saw a “taller black male with dreadlocks” in the driver’s seat. According to his report, the driver could “tell I was there, although did not pull over” and sped up to 90 mph.

The sedan pulled off the highway on exit 89 and got stuck behind a semitruck, then “accelerated abruptly around the semi truck passing on the right shoulder in an aggressive manner, where it struck a construction sign.”

The sedan kept going, the corporal said, passing another semitruck and coming close to a flagging crew before running multiple stop signs and turning south back toward Fort Hall.

Fort Hall police responded to the area and deployed spike strips that the car eventually ran over. One mile south of Broncho Road, the corporal said the sedan pulled over on the right shoulder.

The report says that the driver stuck his hands out the window while the deputies, troopers, and officers held him at gunpoint. The driver was detained and eventually identified as Jones.

While looking in the car and trunk to make sure there were no other passengers, the corporal reportedly found a “large vacuum-sealed package of marijuana sitting in plain view” in an open suitcase.

The corporal approached Jones, who was reportedly “somewhat aggressive and refused to state where he was coming from.” Jones reportedly told the officers they were being racist and racially profiling him, and refused to answer any questions.

Officers performed a pat-down of Jones, during which they said they found a large amount of cash. They then continued searching the sedan and reportedly found a tool kit and a black backpack.

In the backpack, the corporal says they found “large quantities of illegal drugs,” including two vacuum-sealed items containing methamphetamine, multiple large white bricks of either cocaine or fentanyl powder, and another small marijuana dispensary bag containing marijuana.

Also inside the car, troopers reportedly found a plane ticket from St. Paul, Minnesota, to San Francisco, a baggage ticket from the same flight, a rental car agreement to Jones showing the car had been rented in San Francisco, a bank receipt showing a $14,000 withdrawal from a bank in California, and two phones.

According to court records, troopers say Jones had “previous drug trafficking charges on his extensive criminal history.”

In total, troopers say they found 944.2 gross grams of methamphetamine, 1074.1 gross grams of cocaine, 252.8 gross grams of marijuana, and 532.5 gross grams of fentanyl.

Jones was then arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Jones paid bail and was released on Saturday.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 25. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Jones has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.