St. Anthony welcomes summer with new community splash pad - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Just in time for summer, the City of St. Anthony is inviting families to cool off and celebrate the grand opening of its brand-new splash pad.

The long-awaited addition to Mayor’s Park will officially open Saturday, June 20, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon followed by an afternoon of free family fun.

According to St. Anthony Mayor Donald Powell, the splash pad has been nearly four years in the making. Funding came from the sale of lots in the city’s business park, generating approximately $250,000 for the project, along with additional money from a state grant.

“From there, we made a plan to get this done so families don’t have to go to Rexburg to play at a splash pad,” he said.

The new attraction joins a growing list of amenities at Mayor’s Park, which spans an entire city block and already features a playground and pickleball courts.

“There’s a little bit of everything for the community to enjoy. It’s a wonderful gathering place for families,” Powell said.

The city isn’t stopping there. Powell said plans are already under consideration to add sidewalks and a walking path around the park next year, creating even more opportunities for recreation, exercise and community gatherings.

Festivities begin with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony before the water is turned on and the splash pad officially opens.

The City of St. Anthony and the Lions Club will serve free hot dogs, chips and drinks while supplies last, and a bounce house will be available for children throughout the afternoon.

Guests are encouraged to wear clothes they don’t mind getting wet and bring family and friends for what city leaders hope will become a favorite summertime destination.

“We hope everyone will come and make a day of it,” Powell said.