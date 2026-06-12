Thousands expected to gather at Retro-X returns for fourth annual celebration of pop culture - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — For the geeks, fanatics, hobbiests and those looking for something to do this Friday or Saturday, Retro-X is back in town for its fourth year.

Retro-X will take place at the Elk’s Lodge, 640 Elva Street, with doors opening Friday at 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission starts at $15 for general admission, $12 for students, seniors, military and first responders and children 12 and under enter for free.

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Phil Langston, co-creator of Retro-X, told EastIdahoNews.com that this year, a percentage of the tickets sold will go to benefit the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Idaho Falls Community Food Pantry.

With it being their fourth year, Phil and his wife, Dawn Langston, are excited for community members to see the celebrity guests at the expo and interact with vendors.

“This year we have some really amazing actors and actresses and celebrity guests,” Phil said.

This year, Actor Keone Young, Brenda Swan, an Elvira tribute cosplayer, Comic Book Artist Sam de la Rosa, Actress Samantha Newark, Actress Bettina Bush, Actor Christopher Khayman Lee and Actor David J. Fielding.

Aside from the celebrities, there will be plenty of cool things for Star Wars fans at this year’s event, as the 501st Legion, a Star Wars costuming organization, and a traveling Stormtrooper helmet collection will be on display as well.

For the kids, there will be Story Book Parties featuring karaoke, tea parties and other interactions with Disney characters. The 501st Legion will have a droid-racing track for kids.

Those looking to support artists and merchants will find over 60 vendors at the expo.

Dawn said that the vendors who have been coming to this event have been amazing to work with and have created artwork, such as posters and figurines of the expo’s mascot.

“The artists, the vendors, everybody that’s here, it’s just part of our extended family, and it’s hard to explain how honored you are when somebody takes their own personal time to make a piece of work inspired by what you do, it’s really humbling,” Dawns said.

Looking at attendance, Phil is hopeful to see over 6,000 community members who will come through to see what the expo has to offer.

One interesting story that occurred last year was a wedding proposal. Phil said that an individual had reached out to ask about preparing a proposal and including guest celebrities involved in anime at the expo.

“Next thing you know, he’s on stage with her and asking her to marry him,” Phil said. “For people to say, hey, your event is so special that it’s gonna be a memory for us for a lifetime. That makes you feel good.”

For those wanting to learn more about the Retro-X, visit www.ifretrox.com.