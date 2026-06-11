Utah Supreme Court requests responses from state, media on Tyler Robinson petition - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL) — The Utah Supreme Court has requested responses from the state and the media regarding Tyler Robinson’s petition for review of 4th District Judge Tony Graf’s ruling on the use of cameras in the courtroom.

Because of that, Robinson and his defense team say all legal proceedings in his capital murder case in district court should be put on hold pending a decision from the state’s high court.

Robinson, 23, is accused of shooting and killing political activist Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025. He is charged with capital murder and faces a potential death sentence if convicted.

In January, Robinson filed a motion requesting that “television cameras and microphones, still photographers, radio microphones and other similar implements of the electronic or broadcast media” be kept out of the courtroom. In March, Graf ruled that while he is sensitive to the pretrial publicity that the case has generated, much of the so-called sensitive information listed in the defense motion — such as media interviews and photographs — is already public.

On May 29, Robinson filed a petition with the Utah Supreme Court, requesting that the court revisit Graf’s ruling.

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Then on Saturday, the Utah Supreme Court requested that the Utah County Attorney’s Office and attorneys for the media each file a response to Robinson’s petition within two weeks.

Because of that, Robinson renewed his call on Tuesday for his legal proceedings to be stayed while the state’s high court considers the defense’s petition, while also requesting that Graf make a decision on the issue.

“Briefing is complete and this matter is now ripe for decision. Neither party has requested a hearing on the motion,” Robinson stated in his request for Graf to issue a ruling.

“Here, the Utah Supreme Court has ordered the state and the news media to respond. While this does not offer certainty that the Utah Supreme Court will accept the petition for merits briefing, it does indicate that the Utah Supreme Court is considering accepting the request,” Robinson added in a separate court filing renewing his call for the state’s legal proceedings to be paused.

Robinson is scheduled to be back in court on Friday. During that hearing, Graf will hold a full evidentiary hearing to determine if the Utah County Attorney’s Office should be held in contempt of court for talking to the media. He will also hear arguments on whether hearsay from law enforcers who are expected to be called to the witness stand during Robinson’s preliminary hearing, currently scheduled for July 6-10, will be allowed.

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