Viral Idaho School Resource Officer shares online safety tips in 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world.

Officer David Gomez has spent 15 years working as a school resource officer in western Idaho. He’s seen firsthand what kids are facing online and has grown a large following on social media, sharing real-world tips with parents to help protect their children from online dangers, social media risks, and digital pitfalls.

I spoke with Officer Gomez and asked him the following questions:

When did you first become a school resource officer?

How did your work as a resource officer lead you to what you are doing now to teach people about internet and phone safety?

What recommendations do you have for parents or kids that they could do today to make their phones or devices safer?

Would you say there is a difference between giving a child a phone or them having access to an iPad or tablet safety wise?

What’s one thing you wish every person knew before getting their first phone?

What’s the most surprising thing you’ve learned from teaching kids about internet safety?

If you could give every kid one piece of advice about phones and social media, what would it be?

Watch my interview with Officer Gomez in the video player above and learn more about him on his website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.