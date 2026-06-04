Water rescue underway near Broadway Bridge, after report of person in Snake River - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies are responding after a report was made of an individual who had fallen into the Snake River near the Broadway Street Bridge in Idaho Falls.

According to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell, a report was made at around 4 p.m. about an individual who entered the water and hasn’t been spotted since.

Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com that an adult male was spotted standing on the rock near the Snake River’s bank before going into the river.

Bonneville County Dive and Water Rescue is on scene, along with the Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Lovell is asking residents to stay clear of the area and to allow rescue personnel to continue searching for the individual.

No other information is available at this time.