Local fireworks sellers, authorities encourage safe celebrations for America250 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As the night is filled with pops, crackles and snaps, local fireworks sellers and city and county authorities are urging locals to celebrate the U.S.’s 250th Independence Day with caution.

Becky Leatham, executive director of Community Youth in Action nonprofit which has several TNT Fireworks stands set up around the area, told EastIdahoNews.com that they only sell what are considered “safe and sane” fireworks that are allowed to be set off in Idaho.

“We’re not going to sell mortars, aerials, bottle rockets, roman candles or firecrackers,” Leatham said. “We’re going to encourage people to have a great celebration with legal fireworks.”

Leatham said fireworks have been getting more expensive in recent years, but it seems they’ve gone down for America250.

“Fireworks are expensive anywhere you buy them,” Leatham said. “At least if you buy them from Community Youth in Action your funds support a really good cause in the community.”

Casey Jones, the owner of Neon Boom Fireworks, told EastIdahoNews.com that fireworks sales are up for his business 20% this year over last year. On Tuesday they sold fireworks to 500 people. They expect to sell to over 1,000 people a day as the Fourth of July draws closer.

Neon Boom Fireworks does legally sell fireworks that are illegal to set off in Idaho, so he said many of his customers go out of state to use them. Jones said he also knows some still chose to light them off in their neighborhoods where they are illegal.

“About every neighborhood is putting on their miniature Melaleuca show with plenty of aerials mixed in,” Jones said. “I’m not telling people to come buy aerials and shoot them, I’m just saying what happens.”

Bryan Lovell, a spokesman for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, said there are criminal statutes for illegal fireworks, and people could face serious consequences if they cause property damage or start a fire.

Lovell said he recalls large fires in the past that were started by fireworks, such as the Henry’s Creek Fire in 2016 that claimed over 50,000 acres and caused over $4 million in damages. As previously reported by EastIdahoNews.com, the man responsible for starting the fire was ordered by a court to pay $1.7 million in restitution.

RELATED: Man who started Henry’s Creek Fire ordered to pay $1.7 million in restitution

“A lot of time goes by, and people forget we have those possibilities,” Lovell said.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, there are a few simple safety precautions that can be followed when using “safe and sane” fireworks:

Never light fireworks indoors.

Always point fireworks away from people, homes, and flammable materials.

Maintain at least a 40-foot clear area when lighting fireworks.

Once lit, stand several feet away. If a firework fails to ignite, do not approach or attempt to relight it. Wait at least 20 minutes, then soak it with water and dispose of it only once it is completely cool to the touch.

Keep a bucket of water, hose, and/or fire extinguisher nearby at all times. Ensure you know how to operate the fire extinguisher.

Soak spent fireworks overnight in a bucket of water before disposal. Never place used fireworks in a plastic garbage can or near any structure.

Closely supervise children at all times. Children must be at least 16 years old to ignite fireworks. Even sparklers, which may seem harmless, burn at temperatures of approximately 2,000 degrees and can cause severe burns in seconds.

If someone is injured by a firework, seek medical attention immediately.

The release states that personal fireworks, including sparklers, are prohibited in designated public gathering areas, such as parade routes and congested areas surrounding major public fireworks displays, including Snake River Landing during the Fourth of July Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks display. Under city code, audible fireworks noise is prohibited, except for the hours between 8 p.m. and midnight on July 3 through July 5, as well as during approved permitted displays.

Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service prohibit possessing or using fireworks on federal public lands year-round.

“America’s 250th anniversary gives us a special opportunity to come together and celebrate our nation’s history and the freedoms we enjoy,” Idaho Falls Fire Chief Johan Olson said in the release. “As you celebrate Independence Day, make fire safety a priority. Avoid lighting fireworks near dry grass or other combustible materials, maintain a safe distance from people and property, and always have water readily available. By taking these simple precautions, we can help ensure everyone enjoys a safe and memorable holiday.”

Biz Bits:

The Idaho Community Foundation welcomes four new members to the board of directors

The following is a press release from the Idaho Community Foundation.

BOISE – The Idaho Community Foundation is pleased to welcome four new members to its Board of Directors: Ern Blackwelder and Michael Ballantyne, representing Southwest Idaho; Greg Calder and Shaun Menchaca, representing East Idaho. Together, these leaders bring deep experience in healthcare,

law, real estate, nonprofit leadership, and community development, strengthening ICF’s ability to serve Idahoans across all 44 counties.

Michael Ballantyne (Boise) is Managing Partner of TOK Commercial, Idaho’s largest independent commercial real estate firm. With more than 30 years of experience in land acquisition, disposition, and investment brokerage, he has completed transactions totaling more than $649 million and involving more than 33,000 acres throughout Southwest Idaho. Michael also serves on the board of St. Alphonsus Health System, the Boise Chamber of Commerce Board of Advisors, and as Managing Trustee of the Haugse-Cossey Foundation. A seventh-generation Idahoan, he brings a lifelong commitment to responsible growth, community investment, and public service.

Michael Ballantyne. | Courtesy

Ern Blackwelder (Boise) brings extensive leadership experience across the nonprofit and private healthcare sectors. He currently serves as CEO of Onsite Dental, a national leader in workplace dental care with operations in 14 states. Ern has served on the boards of St. Luke’s Health Partners and the Idaho Nonprofit Center, and he co-founded Compass, a national nonprofit that connects skilled volunteer professionals with nonprofits in need of consulting support. Earlier in his career, he worked with Bain & Company and Bridgespan. He holds a BS from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Harvard.

Ern Blackwelder | Courtesy

Greg Calder (Idaho Falls) is an attorney and shareholder at Beard St. Clair Gaffney PA with more than 30 years of experience in business succession, business transactions, complex corporate matters, estate planning, and tax planning. He spent nearly 20 years as the firm’s managing partner, helping guide its strategic growth. Greg’s community leadership includes eight years as an elected trustee for the Bonneville Joint School District 93 Board and ongoing service on the Board of Directors for Citizens Community Bank. He received his JD from the University of Idaho and has lived in Idaho since 1992.

Greg Calder | Courtesy

Shaun Menchaca (Pocatello) is President and CEO of Portneuf Health Trust and a healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience advancing health care and community health initiatives across Idaho. A Magic Valley native, Shaun earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Boise State University and began his career at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. He later served as Executive Director of the Portneuf Medical Center Foundation, helping guide a transformative period for health care in Southeast Idaho. Shaun has been recognized as an Idaho Business Review “CEO of Influence” and one of Idaho’s “40 Under 40,” and has served in several community leadership roles, including Chairman of the Greater Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Shaun Menchaca | Courtesy

“These board members bring a powerful combination of professional expertise, regional insight, and a shared commitment to strengthening Idaho communities,” said Steve Burns, ICF President & CEO. “Their perspectives will help guide our work as we continue to connect philanthropy with local priorities and long-term impact statewide.”

ICF’s Board of Directors plays an important role in guiding the Foundation’s statewide work to connect people, resources, and ideas that strengthen Idaho communities. To learn more about ICF’s board leadership, visit IdahoCF.org.

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