Murder defendant waives preliminary hearing as case proceeds to trial

Updated at 11:37 am, February 21st, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Jeremy White, the defendant in the murder of Christin Caldwell, is now scheduled to appear for arraignment before a district judge.

White is said to have killed Caldwell, a woman he had been in a relationship for more than 10 years. After her death, investigators say White buried Caldwell in the basement of the home they shared together.

Last week White waived a preliminary hearing, forwarding the case to district court. His arraignment will be Feb. 28.

Sorting out the court jargon At a preliminary hearing, prosecuting attorneys present what evidence they may have to show that there is a reason to believe that a crime had been committed and that evidence shows the accused committed the crime. Preliminary hearings are only held on felony cases and are done before a magistrate judge. If the magistrate judge finds there is enough information to believe a crime had been committed and the accused is responsible, the defendant is “bound over” or in other words, the case is referred to the district court for further action. If a defendant waives the hearing, the case gets transferred directly to district court. A defendant entering the district court, must first appear for arraignment before a district judge. At the arraignment hearing, the defendant is again advised of his or her rights and of the procedures the court will follow from that time forward. At this stage of the proceeding, the defendant has the first opportunity to enter a plea. If the defendant pleads guilty and the district judge finds cause to accept the guilty plea, sentencing will be scheduled. If the defendant pleads not guilty, the court will set the case for trial.

