Murder defendant waives preliminary hearing as case proceeds to trial

IDAHO FALLS — Jeremy White, the defendant in the murder of Christin Caldwell, is now scheduled to appear for arraignment before a district judge.
White is said to have killed Caldwell, a woman he had been in a relationship for more than 10 years. After her death, investigators say White buried Caldwell in the basement of the home they shared together.
Last week White waived a preliminary hearing, forwarding the case to district court. His arraignment will be Feb. 28.
