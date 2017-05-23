Weather Sponsor
Age-progressed photo of DeOrr Kunz Jr. released

DeOrr Kunz Jr.

1  Updated at 8:00 pm, May 23rd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progressed photo of missing Idaho Falls toddler DeOrr Kunz Jr.

The photo shows what DeOrr could look like at his current age of 4.

DeOrr was 2-years-old when he vanished while on a camping trip with his parents, great-grandfather and a friend of his grandfather on July 10, 2015. There has been no sign of the toddler since that day, and nobody has been charged in connection to his disappearance.

“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children does an age progression two years after a child has gone missing and then every five years,” Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told EastIdahoNews.com last week.

Penner is expecting phone calls and possible sightings of DeOrr once the image is released. Although DeOrr’s parents, Vernal Kunz and Jessica Mitchell, have been named suspects in his disappearance, Penner hasn’t ruled anything out.

“I’ve said in the past that we keep everything open to every possibility,” Penner says. “In this case, obviously, the investigation has driven us further in one direction than the other, but we still have to keep it open.”

Searches for DeOrr will resume at Timber Creek Campground within the next few weeks. Penner tells EastIdahoNews.com he is planning to have crews back at the campsite once weather permits.

“We’re going to be there working again, and we will see where that takes us,” Penner says.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 756-8980.

Nate Eaton

  • Michelle Powell

    Doesn’t even look like him!

