Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Hearing continued for man charged with Ammon murder

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 5:42 pm, August 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Jameion Hernandez

Previous stories

MAN ARRESTED IN AMMON MURDER APPEARS IN COURT FOR FIRST TIME

MUG SHOT, NEW DETAILS RELEASED IN AMMON MURDER CASE

MAN ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN CONNECTION TO DECOMPOSING BODY

INVESTIGATORS: AMMON HOMICIDE VICTIM IS FEMALE, FBI NOW INVOLVED IN INVESTIGATION

AUTOPSY BEGINS OF DECOMPOSED BODY FOUND IN AMMON HOME

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING MURDER IN AMMON AFTER DECOMPOSED BODY IS FOUND IN HOUSE

IDAHO FALLS — A preliminary hearing scheduled for the 20-year-old man accused of killing an Ammon woman was rescheduled Wednesday morning.

Jameion Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder in the June death of Lisa Ann Stukey. He’s accused of breaking into her home on Ross Avenue and beating her to death with a baseball bat. Investigators say he then threw the bat into an unknown body of water.

RELATED | DETECTIVE: HERNANDEZ BROKE INTO LISA STUKEY’S HOME, KILLED HER WITH A BASEBALL BAT

Stukey’s body was discovered July 2, weeks after she had died. Detectives say her door had been kicked in, and they found a shoe print that matched shoes worn by Hernandez.

A preliminary hearing is held so a judge can determine whether there is enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial. In major cases it’s common for a preliminary hearing to be delayed until all or most of the discovery process is complete.

Hernandez is now scheduled to appear before Judge Keith Walker on Sept. 14.

Previous stories

MAN ARRESTED IN AMMON MURDER APPEARS IN COURT FOR FIRST TIME

MUG SHOT, NEW DETAILS RELEASED IN AMMON MURDER CASE

MAN ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN CONNECTION TO DECOMPOSING BODY

INVESTIGATORS: AMMON HOMICIDE VICTIM IS FEMALE, FBI NOW INVOLVED IN INVESTIGATION

AUTOPSY BEGINS OF DECOMPOSED BODY FOUND IN AMMON HOME

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING MURDER IN AMMON AFTER DECOMPOSED BODY IS FOUND IN HOUSE

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Local deputy named National School Resource Officer of the Year

25 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Rexburg man accidentally shoots himself in hand while cleaning gun

28 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Truck driver sentenced for crash that killed 7-year-old girl

28 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Crash involving bees closes Blackfoot highway

31 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 