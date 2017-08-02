Hearing continued for man charged with Ammon murder

IDAHO FALLS — A preliminary hearing scheduled for the 20-year-old man accused of killing an Ammon woman was rescheduled Wednesday morning.
Jameion Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder in the June death of Lisa Ann Stukey. He’s accused of breaking into her home on Ross Avenue and beating her to death with a baseball bat. Investigators say he then threw the bat into an unknown body of water.
Stukey’s body was discovered July 2, weeks after she had died. Detectives say her door had been kicked in, and they found a shoe print that matched shoes worn by Hernandez.
A preliminary hearing is held so a judge can determine whether there is enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial. In major cases it’s common for a preliminary hearing to be delayed until all or most of the discovery process is complete.
Hernandez is now scheduled to appear before Judge Keith Walker on Sept. 14.
EastIdahoNews.com staff
