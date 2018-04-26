Biz Buzz: New I.F. commercial development to include hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Construction begins on commercial center in Idaho Falls this summer

IDAHO FALLS – Developers will begin construction on Jackson Hole Junction, a mixed use commercial development in Idaho Falls, this July.

The site for the project is located on a 44-acre parcel east of Teton Toyota on Sunnyside Road off Interstate 15. The development is expected to include a Holiday Inn & Convention center, other hotels, restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues.

Matt Morgan is the managing member of Jackson Hole Junction Commercial Center and the developer for the project. He tells EastIdahoNews.com public infrastructure for the project such as roads and traffic signals, along with sewer, water and power is already underway.

Crews will begin construction on the Holiday Inn in July, which is slated for completion next summer, Morgan says.

“We feel like the timing (for the entire project) couldn’t be any better. The economy is moving forward now,” Morgan says.

If the economy holds out, Morgan anticipates a five- to seven-year time frame for completion.

Morgan says it’s taken four years to get this project to move forward. He feels Sunnyside is rapidly becoming a new gateway to the city because of all the growth in this area over the last two decades. That’s why he chose this location.

“We’re excited to bring this development to the city of Idaho Falls and participate in the growth of the city,” says Morgan.

Jackson Hole Junction will be the second or third largest mixed use commercial development within Idaho Falls, according to Morgan.

BIZ BITS

IDAHO FALLS — Town & Country Gardens has an array of colorful potatoes available this month from Sun Rain Potato Varieties. Some of these potatoes may taste different than a typical potato. “They say the flavor is good, but (the reason I chose these varieties) is because the disease resistance is pretty impressive compared to other varieties grown locally,” says Town & Country Supervisor James Fleming.

POCATELLO — A total of 2,427 graduates will receive 2,566 degrees and certificates during Idaho State University’s spring commencement ceremonies, which will begin at 10 a.m. May 5 in Holt Arena. One hundred thirty-two students will receive multiple certificates and/or degrees.

REXBURG — The Burg, a popular restaurant for college students and locals, served its last hamburger and shake Wednesday before closing its doors for good. “We don’t own the building and the owner decided to sell the property and tear down the building,” an assistant manager told the BYU-Idaho Scroll.

TECH TALK

IDAHO FALLS – After returning from a trip to Japan, Regional Economic Development for eastern Idaho says there is great potential for foreign investment in eastern Idaho’s economy. The group visited several cities in Japan, including Hachioji City and Tokai-mura, Idaho Falls’ sister city.

POCATELLO — Idaho State University Department of Chemistry researchers are using thermal imaging – and a lot of complicated math formulas – to develop a nondestructive means of recovering defaced or scraped serial numbers from stolen items such as guns or vehicles.

BIZ BUGS

TOPIC: SHOPPING ONLINE SAFELY

Although you can’t beat the convenience of getting what you need at the click of a button, all too often, consumers find what they ordered is not what they get. Worse, many websites are scams that take your money and don’t send a thing. How can you be certain the websites where you shop are legitimate? The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for safe online shopping.

MORE TIPS FOR SHOPPING ONLINE SAFELY

These tips are provided by the Better Business Bureau.

Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online, but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. If the site is missing contact information, that is a red flag. Check a site’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page. Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time, and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy. Protect personal information. Read a site’s privacy policy and understand what personal information is being requested and how it will be used. If a site doesn’t have a privacy policy, that’s a big red flag that it may be a scam. Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that don’t measure up to the promotional hype.

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

SHELLEY

Escape room in Shelley brings families together for ‘unplugged’ fun

