Unidentified body found in Snake River in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department:

At 9:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch received a report of a body floating in the Snake River near the south end of South Tourist Park. Bonneville Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded immediately with a boat and jet skis. Deputies searched the area and located the body at the base of the falls on the west side of the river. Deputies pulled the body from the water into the boat and met Idaho Falls Police Detectives at the docks near Gem Lake Road.

“We have reason to believe this is Kayla Davis,” said Detective Sgt. John Marley. “However, we have not made a positive identification and we can’t be certain until then.”

He emphasized that the process of identifying the person may take some time to complete.

Sgt. Marley confirmed that detectives did contact the Davis family to make them aware of the recovery of the unidentified person. Kayla Davis was reported to have fallen in the river 20 days ago.

Idaho Falls Police have arranged for post-mortem exams to be conducted in the next few days. After results of the examination is complete, police should have more conclusive information. No new information is expected until about the middle of next week or later.

Idaho Falls Police wish to thank the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, including the Dive Team and Search and Rescue Team, for their hard work and prompt recovery. Deputies completed the entire recovery within one hour of the report.

Law enforcement officials noted the water level of the Snake River is very high, swift and cold. Officials do not recommend water recreation at this time due to these conditions and urge the public to use extra caution and stay away from the water when these conditions are present.

Editor’s note: EastIdahoNews.com learned a body had been found in the river this morning but did not release the news until Wednesday evening at the request of law enforcement and out of respect for Davis’ family.

