Will Trader Joe’s ever come to east Idaho?

IDAHO FALLS — It’s a question many in east Idaho have asked: Will Trader Joe’s ever open a store here?

The California-based retailer has over 465 locations in 43 states – including one in Boise. Earlier this year, Trader Joe’s was named America’s second favorite grocery store and many eastern Idahoans will drive to Salt Lake City for Trader Joe’s cookie butter, spiced cider, dark chocolate peanut butter cups and more.

The grocery giant has attracted a cult following for its gigantic spread of organic products and heavy discounts.

But if you’re waiting for Trader Joe’s to set up shop here, don’t hold your breath.

Ammon City Administrator Micah Austin tells EastIdahoNews.com there has not been any discussion about the retailer opening in Ammon.

“We do have some locations that, quite frankly, would be fantastic for it, like the Kmart building and other vacant commercial property,” Austin says. “But we do not have any inquiries from Trader Joe’s at this time.”

Kmart, located at 3101 E. 17th Street, closed in January. Austin says the city is excited about the “explosive” growth occurring right now with a house being built about every other day and expanded commercial development on 17th Street.

“We’ve had commercial property owners file for preliminary final plats in that area. I don’t know what businesses the owners have in mind to go in there,” Austin says.

A plat is a map showing legally divisible lot lines on a piece of property. This is property that has been approved by the owner and the city for further development.

There are no immediate plans for a Trader Joe’s in Idaho Falls either, but Economic Development Coordinator Dana Briggs says there have been conversations with the business in the past.

“The developer communicating with them at the time said it did not meet the size and space criteria they were looking for,” Briggs says.

The city continues to maintain the relationship with the retailer and is open to the possibility of opening a Trader Joe’s in the future.

Briggs says Idaho Falls is experiencing a lot of exciting growth, particularly The Broadway development and the renovation of the Bonneville hotel.

Trader Joe’s confirms there are no immediate plans for a store in eastern Idaho any time soon.

“I have no indication that a store is coming to (Idaho Falls) this year,” company spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Of course we’re always looking. Sometimes people may get word that we’re looking at sites and locations and think that one is coming to the area now or in the future.”

But not all hope is lost. Trader Joe’s has a request form on its website that allows you to lobby for a store wherever you want. Click here if you’d like to submit a request.