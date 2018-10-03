Biz Buzz: Popular pizza restaurant moving downtown soon

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Popular pizza restaurant moving to new location in 2019

IDAHO FALLS – Crews are busy finishing up construction on The Broadway in downtown Idaho Falls, a two-building, 40,000-square foot development that includes an underground parking garage, retail space and splash pad on the corner of Broadway Street and Memorial Drive.

Last week, we told you about Smokin’ Fins, a unique seafood and smoked meat restaurant that’s opening up in The Broadway development next month. Another restaurant opening up in the building closest to Broadway is Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria.

Lucy’s currently has two locations in Idaho Falls — East Anderson and South 25th East — but the restaurant at East Anderson will close once the new location opens.

Geoff Padigimus, one of three co-owners of Lucy’s, tells EastIdahoNews.com the new 3,300 square foot building is an improvement from the current building and even provides a marketing perk.

“It’s on Broadway, so we’ll be able to offer New York style pizza on Broadway, which is a cool, nostalgic thing,” Padigimus says. “The current building is just old. It was built in the 1970s, and though we’ve kept up the maintenance, we just wanted to expand.”

Lucy’s on Broadway will be able to seat 114 people, twice as many as the East Anderson location. Construction will wrap in January, and management is planning to open it in early 2019.

The restaurant on S. 25th East moved from the east side of the road to the west side of the road in early 2016.

“We’re excited to be in downtown by the hotels and (the hustle and bustle of activity),” says Padigimus. “We moved out of the other store on Hitt Road (two and a half years ago), and it worked out great. The transition was perfect. We feel pretty confident in continuing the growth and the sales.”

Padigimus says the menu at the new location will stay the same. Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria offers thin, hand-tossed crust made from scratch. The hours at the downtown location will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. It will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursdays, and 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

There is another Lucy’s restaurant in Roberts and Orem, Utah. Padigimus says they’re looking to expand in the Pocatello, Boise and Salt Lake City areas.

The Broadway splash pad is being installed west of the alley between the two buildings.

BIZ BITS

Noodle and ramen bar opening in Pocatello

POCATELLO – After the success of their Thai cuisine restaurant in Idaho Falls, a local couple is now opening a ramen restaurant in Pocatello. Gin Sen Noodle and Ramen Bar at 507 E. Center St. in Pocatello came about because of Pocatello customers positive response to dining at Krung Thep Thai Cuisine in Idaho Falls. Gin Sen is not open yet, but will be once construction is complete. EastIdahoNews.com will post a story soon.

Homeless mother, with only $60 and 4 bald tires, receives ‘huge shock’ from local business

AMMON — When Alissa Brough drove into the Discount Tire parking lot Tuesday, she had $60 and four bald tires that badly needed to be replaced. She didn’t expect to leave with money still in her pocket and brand-new tires on her car.

Come celebrate with T-Mobile in Rexburg

REXBURG – You’re invited to celebrate with T-Mobile in Rexburg. T-Mobile employees will be hosting a ribbon cutting of their new Rexburg store Friday, Oct. 5, at noon. T-Mobile is at 1480 N. Second East next to Walmart.

TECH TALK

IDAHO FALLS

Idaho Falls launching fiber optic pilot program for residents

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power is partnering with Utah open-access fiber network UTOPIA to begin offering fiber optic access to select Idaho Falls households. The City Council passed a resolution Thursday night authorizing Idaho Falls Power to launch a fiber optic pilot program.

TRAVEL TIPS

Idaho gas prices drop 10 cents

IDAHO FALLS – Chilly Fall weather and school obligations are keeping more drivers and families close to home, with gasoline demand dropping as a result. The U.S. average gas price has increased three cents in the last week, and 5 cents in the last month. Idaho drivers are faring somewhat better in recent weeks. Tuesday’s average gas price was $3.15, which is 10 cents less than a month ago and 39 cents more than a year ago. Just a month ago, Gem State prices were 40 cents higher than the national average, but the margin has narrowed to 27 cents today.

BIZ BUGS

TOPIC: CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

October isn’t just pumpkins and falling leaves. It’s also National Cybersecurity Awareness month, a time aimed at raising the public’s awareness of the basic steps needed to stay safe online.

The Better Business Bureau encourages online users to educate themselves about cybersecurity risks and offers the following tips to stay safe online:

Own your online presence.

Set the privacy and security settings on websites to your comfort level for information sharing. It’s OK to limit how and with whom you share information. Get two steps ahead. Turn on two-step verification on accounts when available. This adds an extra layer of security to your account by requiring you to know more than just a password. This is typically a code that is sent to you after accessing your password-protected electronic device.

Turn on two-step verification on accounts when available. This adds an extra layer of security to your account by requiring you to know more than just a password. This is typically a code that is sent to you after accessing your password-protected electronic device. Keep a clean machine. Technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft are constantly making safety updates. Keep all software on internet-connected devices – including PCs, smartphones and tablets – up to date to reduce risk of infection from malware.

Technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft are constantly making safety updates. Keep all software on internet-connected devices – including PCs, smartphones and tablets – up to date to reduce risk of infection from malware. Keep a lid on personal information. Information about your history or location has value. Think about who is seeing the information and how it is gathered by mobile apps or websites.

Information about your history or location has value. Think about who is seeing the information and how it is gathered by mobile apps or websites. Think before you post. Take care when posting about yourself and others online. Consider who might see it and how it could be perceived now and in the future.

Throughout the month, BBB will be releasing cyber safety tips and articles to help consumers and businesses stay vigilant. Social media users can follow the hashtags #BBBSecure and #CyberAware to find out when the articles are available.

