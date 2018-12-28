CenturyLink services restored for many customers but others still reporting problems

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Many CenturyLink customers in east Idaho say their internet service had been restored Friday but thousands of users across the country are still reporting that services are down and not working.

Late Thursday, CenturyLink said engineers and technicians had identified a network element that was impacting customer services and officials estimated that operations would be fully restored within four hours. A few hours later, the company released a statement saying it’s taking longer than expected fix the problem.

“We discovered some additional technical problems as our service restoration efforts were underway,” the statement said. “We continue to make good progress with our recovery efforts and we are working tirelessly until restoration is complete. We apologize for the disruption.”

That statement was followed up with a Facebook post around 8:45 a.m. Friday morning.

“We are seeing good progress, but our service restoration work is not complete. Our teams are continuing their efforts to resolve these issues and we will continue to provide updates throughout the day,” the post said.

Many EastIdahoNews.com users reported losing internet service as early as 1 a.m. Thursday. Downdectector.com, a website that tracks realtime outages of internet providers, said affected customers were in Denver, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Boise, Chicago, Phoenix and other areas.

On Friday, the website reported similar outages in many areas.

A map on Downdectector.com shows reported CenturyLink outages as of 9 a.m. Friday | Downdectector.com

A timeline for restoration of CenturyLink phone and internet services was not given nor was the amount of users impacted by the outages.

The problem caused business disruptions in eastern Idaho and 911 emergency services were reportedly affected in other parts of America.