The top 10 most-read EastIdahoNews.com stories from 2018

IDAHO FALLS — Is it me or does it seem like just yesterday we were taking down our 2017 calendars and welcoming in 2018?

This past year flew by – probably because there was plenty of news to cover.

EastIdahoNews.com posted thousands of stories throughout the past 12 months and we’ll finish the year with over 30 million pageviews – our most ever. We now have regular users in every state and several countries.

Here’s a look back at the top 10 most read stories of 2018 on EastIdahoNews.com. (Click on the blue headline or photo to read the original story)

APRIL 6, 2018

A community is rallying behind four children dealing with the tragic loss of both of their parents within six months.

JAN. 14, 2018

Two local teens are hoping to make it on a popular television talent show.

APRIL 8, 2018

More than 50 geese suddenly fell from the sky into a parking lot in what officials are calling a “freak accident.”

SEPT. 15, 2018

A Jackson Hole businessman, hunting guide and father of five was found dead near where he was attacked while retrieving a client’s elk carcass.

JAN. 12, 2018

An Idaho Falls family got more than they bargained for when a giant hole opened up in the floor of their garage.

DEC. 27, 2018

CenturyLink customers experienced problems with the internet as outages were reported across the country.

MARCH 12, 2018

A Preston Junior High School teacher is under investigation after he fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students.

DEC. 10, 2018

Bottles and packages full of marijuana, wads of cash, cocaine, THC cartridges, mushrooms and paraphernalia were among the items found in an apartment that led to the arrest of four Brigham Young University-Idaho students.

JULY 20, 2018

The National Park Service implements an emergency closure in the Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point areas on the west side of Jenny Lake for human safety.

DEC. 5, 2018

Dakota Nelson is surprised with an $8,000 check and $2,000 in gift cards from a Secret Santa following the sudden death of his wife earlier this year.