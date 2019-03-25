Last year’s hail storm caused $27 million in damages, State Farm reports

IDAHO FALLS — Nearly one year ago a massive hail storm shocked many eastern Idahoans and caused tens of millions of dollars in damages.

On April 7, 2018, east Idaho was pelted by quarter-sized hail that smashed windows, tore holes in siding and damaged roofs. According to State Farm Insurance, the storm caused over $27 million in damages for their customers.

“The amount of damage caused by last year’s hail storm was extensive and unexpected,” local State Farm Agent Emmalee Robinson said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “Fortunately we were able to act quickly to help Idaho residents recover.”

State Farm reported total losses caused by hail for all of 2018 was $28 million. The April 7 storm contributed $27 million damages.

The year before, in 2017, the number was significantly lower at only $727,235.

A snapshot released by the company comparing the two years shows:

State Farm Auto Claims

2018 Paid claims: $5.1 million, Number of Claims: 1,410; Average paid: $3,600

2017 Paid claims: $247,235; Number of Claims: 65, Average paid: $3,804

State Farm Homeowners Claims

2018 Paid Claims: $22.9 million; Number of Claims: 1,825; Average Paid $12,500

2017 Paid Claims: $480,000; Number of Claims: 59; Average Paid $8,100

Idahoans submitted a total of 3,235 claims to State Farm in 2018. For homeowners, the average claim was over $12,000 and more than $3,000 for automobiles.

Idaho ranked 20th overall in 2018 for hail damage. The top five states that experienced hail damage consisted of: