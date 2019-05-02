Biz Buzz: Two new restaurants opening in downtown Idaho Falls soon

Do you want to know what’s happening on the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

New Vietnamese restaurant and Pickle Deli light up downtown

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Downtown Idaho Falls continues to be a flurry of activity with the addition of two new restaurants. One of them is Hot Spring Pho. The other is pickle DELI. We’ve tried contacting the owners of both these restaurants without any luck, but here’s what we do know.

Hot Spring Pho

The menu at Hot Spring Pho will be focused on a popular street dish in Vietnam called Pho. Pho (pronounced “fu” as in “fudge”) is a soup consisting of broth, noodles, herbs, chicken or beef.

Hot Spring Pho is at 376 Shoup Avenue next to Krung Thep Thai Cuisine and Jimmy’s All Season Angler in Idaho Falls.

The restaurant’s opening date is still unknown, but the hours of operation will be Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will open an hour later on Saturday.

The pickle DELI

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The pickle DELI is opening right next to Cardamom’s Indian restaurant inside the Earl building. It’s at 515 Park Avenue.

The owner of the restaurant is. William Gersonde. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Details about the restaurant’s menu are unknown, but a sign posted inside the front window reads “A little taste of New York.”

We hope to have more information about these restaurants in the coming weeks. We will post updates when we receive them.

BIZ BITS

Pocatello Regional Transit adds 7 new buses to fleet

POCATELLO – There’s new rubber hitting the road in the Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) fleet. Recently, the department bought seven new 2019 Ford E450 Champion buses. Five of the buses will be used in PRT’s urban program in and around Pocatello. Meanwhile, the other two will be used with the rural program in Franklin County. The vehicles feature a low-floor design with no entry steps, 18 passenger seats, and three wheelchair stations. The buses are fully ADA accessible. In 2018, PRT served 293,148 passengers with its buses traversing 704,374 miles.

Support your favorite cause during 7th annual Idaho Gives event Thursday

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is asking you to support local nonprofit organizations during the seventh annual Idaho Gives day Thursday. Idaho Gives is a statewide, 24-hour giving day benefitting participating nonprofits. To participate, make a donation here or call 1 (877) ID-GIVES. Since the inaugural event in 2013, Idahoans have raised more than $6.3 million for participating organizations, one donation at a time.

New dental and pediatric office opening Thursday and they’re inviting you to a celebration

REXBURG – The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce and members of the community gathered for the grand opening of Tooth Time Dentistry and The Pediatric Place Thursday.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

RIGBY

Local food pantry is asking for your help, so they’re inviting you to a party

Courtesy photo

RIGBY – Gather up your minions and practice your superpowers. The Giving Cupboard in Rigby is asking you to join it for a party. Superhero Saturday is happening May 11 inside the Rigby Middle School Cafeteria and is open to anyone. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., there will be a silent auction and a raffle with great prizes for Mother’s Day and for the other superheroes in your life. Refreshments will be available for purchase, but also free activities to excite your minions, including “Make a card for Mom” and superhero-themed games. All proceeds benefit the Giving Cupboard. Admission is free. Click here for more information.

