Biz Buzz: Local cookie shop to offer free cookies during grand opening

Share This

Do you want to know what’s happening on the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Cookie shop owners open second location in Idaho Falls

Courtesy Amy Romrell

IDAHO FALLS – One of east Idaho’s popular cookie shops now has a new location, and a free cookie is coming your way.

Amy and Garth Romrell, owners of The Cookie Place, opened their fourth location at 404 South Utah Avenue next to Jimmy John’s in Idaho Falls on April 1.

Amy tells EastIdahoNews.com she prides herself on the use of real ingredients in her cookies. The Cookie Place offers six different gourmet cookie flavors, including chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, oatmeal chocolate chip, snickerdoodles, chocolate peanut butter chip and frosted sugar cookies.

RELATED | Good Question: Why do we call them snickerdoodles?

“People love the traditional flavors they grew up with,” Amy told us in September. “Cookies work really well in a mobile society. People like to take things on the run, and cookies are a great treat to have on the run.”

RELATED | Local cookie shop owners looking to expand after first year of business

The business offers a special-edition cookie every month. This month’s flavor is the peanut butter cup cookie. A new flavor will be announced May 1.

The new location will offer a new service: curbside pickup for phone and online orders.

A grand opening is planned for May 8, where free cookies will be offered to those who come in the store. More details about the grand opening will be posted as the date gets closer.

The 750-square-foot space, formerly occupied by Liberty Tax Services, is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We’re grateful for our loyal customers and the excitement they have brought to The Cookie Place,” Amy says. “We’re happy to fill a need in the market that people are excited about.”

The Utah Avenue location is the second Idaho Falls store. The other one opened in December 2017 inside the Teton Village shopping plaza. The Cookie Place is also in Rexburg and Pocatello.

RELATED | Cookie shop owners open new location in Pocatello

To learn more, visit The Cookie Place on Facebook. You can also visit their website.







BIZ BITS

Local veterans memorial breaks ground

POCATELLO – Ground was broken on a memorial in Pocatello that will honor fallen soldiers and their families Wednesday afternoon. The Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument and Plaza will be built on a half-acre park on Gold Star Drive in the Northgate area. It will be made out of black granite with a cut-out of a saluting soldier surrounded by 44 stars representing each county in the State of Idaho and a feather for each one of Idaho’s nationally recognized Native American tribes.

EIRMC invests in local Girl Scouts

IDAHO FALLS – Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center made a $4,000 donation to the Girl Scouts to help support local programs and activities that build girls of courage, confidence and character. More than 700 girls in eastern Idaho will benefit from the donation.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

IDAHO FALLS

City partnering with local bike shop to award new bikes to students

IDAHO FALLS – A local bike shop is partnering with the city of Idaho Falls to give away 10 bikes to elementary students Friday.

Students at A.H. Bush Elementary were issued a challenge to write an essay about why they need a bike and how they would use it. Hundreds of essays were submitted. School administrators sifted through them and narrowed the list down to 20.

Davin Napier, manager and co-owner of Intermountain Trading, tells EastIdahoNews.com he is tasked with selecting the top 10 and awarding bikes to the winners during a school assembly on Friday.

A more in-depth story will be posted soon.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Local business hits over 100,000 YouTube subscribers & shares secrets on how to grow your fan base

Construction on the Ronald McDonald Family Room getting underway

New event center invigorating downtown Idaho Falls

Ammon restaurant suddenly closes

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.