Biz Buzz: Papa Murphy’s opening new restaurant soon

Do you want to know what’s happening on the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

RIGBY

Old Maverik building in Rigby will soon be the home of Papa Murphy’s

The old Maverik building has been vacant since January 2018 | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY — Since the new Maverik opened in Rigby last year, many people have wondered what’s happening to the old Maverik building at 200 East Main Street.

Rusty Lewis, the vice president of operations for Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza in eastern Idaho, tells EastIdahoNews.com he felt the building was an ideal location for a new store and is hoping to open in early September.

“In the last few years, the population of Rigby has grown enough to where we feel confident putting a store in Rigby,” Lewis says. “We sell a lot of pizza in southeast Idaho. It’s a very good market for us and we’re confident we’ll do very well there.”

The 2,000 square foot building has been vacant since the new Maverik opened in January 2018. Renovations are slated to begin over the next month or so and Lewis says the new store will include a pick-up window that allows people to order ahead of time for pick up without getting out of their car.

“That’s part of the reason construction is going to take a bit (of time). We’ve got to modify the property and, really, the whole building to make a pick-up window work,” says Lewis.

Customers can expect the same format and menu as other locations. A grand opening will be held several weeks after the restaurant opens.

“We’re excited to be in Rigby. This will mark our eighth location in southeast Idaho owned under the same franchise,” he says.

Hours of operation will be noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Lewis says there will probably be a store in Shelley one day, but it all depends on population growth. There are currently three Papa Murphy’s locations in Idaho Falls, and one in Rexburg, Blackfoot, Pocatello, and Chubbuck.

BIZ BITS

Pocatello unveils new summer pass to help youth get around town for free

POCATELLO — An easy and free way for youth to get to and from some of the Gate City’s most popular summertime attractions was unveiled last week. Youth ages 18 and younger can get their hands on a Summer Youth Pass from Pocatello Regional Transit. With the pass, youth riders are able to start their trip to lower Ross Park or the Marshall Public Library from any PRT stop and get to the park or library at no cost. Passes are available at the transit center or at Ross Park Aquatic Complex and Marshall Public Library. Riders are required to present the pass to PRT drivers in order to ride fare-free. The Summer Youth Pass program will run through August 16.

Two local restaurants want to provide defibrillators for first responders, so they’re hosting a community event

IDAHO FALLS – A desire to help first responders improve cardiac survival rates prompted two Idaho Falls restaurants to jump into action. Buffalo Wild Wings and MacKenzie River Pizza will host a Baggin’ & Braggin’ Cornhole Tournament. In addition to the tournament, there will be music and a friendly competition between law enforcement and firefighters. Buffalo Wild Wings and other vendors will have food available and raffle prizes will be awarded. Anyone is welcome to attend. The event is happening June 22 at 10 a.m. in the grass area at Snake River Landing. The cost is $60 to register. All proceeds will go toward purchasing Automated External Defibrillators. To register or to learn more, click here.

Fall River Electric hosting annual breakfast for members

ASHTON — Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting for owner-members featuring the theme “People, Power, Purpose” is set for Saturday, June 15 in Ashton and will highlight another year of achievements for the cooperative. The annual meeting is a free event to all customers that receive power from Fall River Electric. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, and hash browns will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. inside North Fremont High School in Ashton. In celebration of the Co-op’s excellent year, the first 500 members attending will receive a free ceramic knife set with peeler. Attending members may also enter a drawing for a $1,000 energy credit as well as thousands of dollars in other prizes. North Fremont High School is located at 3581 East 1300 North.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

RIGBY

Local business gives Rigby couple a home makeover

Before and after the paint job | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

RIGBY – A Rigby couple is getting a home makeover this week.

Larry and Kathy Killian are two of the 45 homeowners throughout Idaho and Utah whose home is getting a fresh coat of paint and a landscaping lift during the 29th annual Zions Bank Paint-a-Thon service project.

“We ask people in the community who they think deserves this,” Audrey Sparks, assistant manager at Zions Bank in Rigby, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We got a tip from someone in the community saying (the Killians’) would enjoy this.”

In order to qualify for the Paint-a-Thon service project, candidates must be veterans, disabled or elderly. Dianna Merrill, the Killian’s neighbor, says she drives by the Killian’s home everyday and decided to nominate them.

When Zions Bank first called to tell the Killians’ they would be the Paint-a-Thon recipients, the couple did not answer the phone because it was a number they didn’t recognize. A bank employee left a message asking them to call back.

“When I (learned it was a call from the bank), I wondered if someone had stolen our identity (because there were no details in the message),” Kathy Killian says.

But the Killians’ did return the call and were pleasantly surprised to learn the news.

“Larry had his back rebuilt about 10 years ago, so he can’t lift more than about 10 or 20 pounds. It’s hard for him to do much of anything, (so this means a lot to us),” Kathy says, tearing up.

The Killians’ inherited their 950 square foot home from Larry’s mother after she passed away many years ago. It’s been in their family for two generations, and they’re proud to be living there.

The Paint-a-Thon service project is a week-long effort. Bank employees and their families began work on the Killian’s home Monday night and will finish up on Friday.

