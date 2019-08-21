Chef Jeff makes delicious cottage cheese pancakes
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a simple healthy gluten-free pancake option made with Simple Truth Organic ingredients – cottage cheese, eggs and oatmeal.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 c. cottage cheese
- 1 ¼ c. rolled or quick oats
- 6 eggs
- 1 tsp. honey
- ¼ tsp. salt
DIRECTIONS
- 1. Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend 10-20 seconds or until smooth.
- 2. Preheat a griddle to 350 or put a non-stick pan over medium heat.
- 3. Butter the griddle or pan and put about ¼ c. batter onto pan and flip when it starts to bubble and edges dry a little. Cook 1 minute on other side. Enjoy.
Yields 6-12 pancakes
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.