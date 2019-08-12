Risch announces re-election bid

IDAHO FALLS — Senator Jim Risch announced Monday that he is running for re-election in the U.S. Senate.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Idaho in the United States Senate. With the rise of far-

Left, socialist agendas in Congress, I consider it my duty to continue to stand up for conservative, common-sense, Idaho solutions to America’s problems,” Risch said in a news release.

Risch has served in the United States Senate since 2009. He has been the Chairman of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, is a co-chair of the Senate Semiconductor Caucus, the co-chair of the National Labs Caucus and the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

His re-election is endorsed by President Donald Trump, the Idaho Congressional delegation, and Governor Brad Little, as well as many other current and former Idaho officials.

“I see Jim fighting for Idaho’s conservative values in Washington every day. He has led the fight to slash regulations, create jobs, and built a stronger economy. He has my enthusiastic support and I am honored to head his reelection campaign,” said U.S. Senator Mike Crapo.