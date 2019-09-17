Shelley farmer, businessman announces run for U.S. Senate

The following is a news release from the campaign of Travis Oler.

SHELLEY — Travis Oler, a US Army veteran, family farm manager and businessman from Shelley, announced his candidacy as a Democrat for the US Senate while working in the fields on the family farm tractor.

“Our democracy can only function properly with active citizens willing to fight for what is best for our nation,” Oler said. “For too long, too many of us, including myself, have sat on the sidelines.”

Oler is making himself available to speak one-on-one with Idahohans and to listen to their concerns. Anyone interested can visit the campaign website to schedule a call.

Oler graduated from Shelley High School in 1989 and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 2004. He then worked as a freight train conductor for Union Pacific, working primarily in Pocatello, Nampa, Green River, Wyoming and Ogden, Utah.

“I have been a member of the middle class nearly my entire life, and I am campaigning for Senator primarily to help Idaho’s struggling middle class,” Oler said.

Following his time with Union Pacific, Oler began a 12-year career in franchising and Internet marketing, helping hundreds of business owners start and grow their small businesses.

Oler is pro-business, pro-farming and opposes corporate welfare, wasteful government spending and the Trump tax cuts that have given trillions of dollars in tax cuts to huge corporations and the super wealthy, running up trillions of dollars in deficits.

“I am willing to do my part to strengthen our country and the state of Idaho,” Oler said.

Oler said as a US Senator, he will stand up for Idaho farmers and agriculture, Idaho’s largest and most important industry.

“Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo have abandoned the middle class and Idaho family farmers and are blindly following Trump’s disastrous policies,” he said.